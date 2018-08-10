Olathe wants your ideas on the future

Olathe officials continue to seek ideas from the public on how the city should look and function two decades from now. It’s part of a strategic planning process that will help Olathe plan for the future.
Residents, business owners, visitors and those who work in Olathe are encouraged to go to OlatheKS.org/Olathe2040 to share their thoughts or vote and comment on other people’s ideas.
Among suggestions mentioned so far: more bike paths and trails, pocket parks and recreational water features, shaded streets, late-night coffee shops and a rail line to downtown Kansas City.
Deadline Aug. 15 for award nominations
Aug, 15 is the deadline to nominate businesses, organizations and individuals for the 2018 Olathe Community Awards and Accessible Community Awards.
The awards program, sponsored by the Olathe Human Relations Commission and Persons With Disabilities Advisory Board, honors those who contribute to the promotion of human rights and strengthen the community. Visit OlatheKS.org/CommunityAwards to see the categories, view past winners and submit a nomination.
No summer off for these teachers
The Olathe school board recently recognized three educators who participated in internships this summer with area businesses.
Kirk Peterson, a Civic Leadership Academy teacher at Olathe East High School, interned with the Olathe assistant city manager. Susan Barr, a counselor at Olathe North High School, interned with the admissions coordinator of Johnson County Community College. Laura Beaver, family and consumer science teacher at Olathe North, interned at Grand Street Café.
Rocks and fossils at Olathe library
Are you interested in geology or prehistoric creatures?
Consider visiting the downtown Olathe library, 201 E. Park St., from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 11 to see rocks, minerals and fossils from the collection of Lesliee White-Hartman. She represents the Kansas and Missouri Paleontological Society and the Olathe Gem and Mineral Society.
Aug. 18 road race supports police dogs
The Back the Blue 5K will take place on Aug. 18 to raise money for police dog training in Gardner and nationwide.
The 5K and 10K races start at 7 a.m. at the Army Reserve Aviation Support Facility at the New Century Air Field. A power-lifting competition begins at 8 a.m. and a one-mile fun run at 9 a.m. Community events, including a police K-9 demonstration, follow the athletic competition.
Fees range up to $55 depending on the event. Kids 12 and under can participate for free, but $20 gets them a medal and a shirt. Visit www.backtheblue5k.com for details and registration.
