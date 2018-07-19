Olathe wants your thoughts on city’s future

The city of Olathe has embarked on a strategic planning initiative that envisions what the community should be like in 2040 and helps prepare for changes that are coming to neighborhoods, the workplace, infrastructure and technology.
The city is encouraging the public to weigh in with ideas and concerns as part of the Olathe2040 plan. Residents and workers can visit OlatheKS.org/Olathe2040 for more information and how to get involved.
The site includes a survey with questions such as “What will Olathe be known for in 2040?”
Olathe to host Kansas Thespians All-State Musical
Sixteen students from four Olathe High Schools will be part of the cast and crew for the Kansas Thespians All-State Musical, to be presented next month at Olathe South High School.
They are among 46 Kansas students participating in “Bring it On,” scheduled at 7 p.m. each night Aug. 9-11 with a 2 p.m. matinee on Aug. 11. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at www.kansasthespians.com.
Inspired by the 2000 movie revolving around high school cheerleaders, the musical is described as being “filled with the complexities of friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness.”
Students representing Olathe East High School are Maddie Bragg, Jessica Chitwood, Olivia Hollan, Melinda Johns, Zoey Johnson and Willa Walberg.
Those from Olathe North High School are Katie Cronin, Hannah Guzman, Sophia Hillman and Emily Martin. Olathe South High School students are Elise Bowles, Anna Hastings, Evan Nugent and Antoine Sanders.
Representing Olathe West High School are Lauren Karlin and Kayli Kimerer. Ten Kansas theater teachers are staffing the production, including producer David Hastings from Olathe South and director Edward Shafer from Olathe East.
“This show is all about bringing people together,” Hastings said. “We are trying to support the core values of the Educational Theatre Association: people matter, strive for excellence, work together, and be the person with whom you want to work.”
Active App ready for use
The Olathe Active App for iOS and Android devices is now available for download through the App Store and Google Play
The app features information about Olathe parks and trails, upcoming events and health and wellness resources. Users can search for recreation programs, find healthy recipes provided by Johnson County LiveWell, and participate in fun challenges presented by Olathe Health System.
School board chooses leadership
The Olathe Board of Education has elected Shannon Wickliffe as its president for the 2018-19 school year, and Joe Beveridge was chosen to be vice president.
Wickliffe is the chief development officer at KidsTLC and serves on the Olathe Medical Center Board, according to the district website. Beveridge owns an environmental consulting firm.
The actions were taken during the group’s regular meeting on July 12.
Panel discussion of interest to employers
An interactive luncheon and panel discussion on July 24 will focus on the challenges and opportunities facing employers.
It’s sponsored by the Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce, the Southwest Johnson County Economic Development Corporation and Southwest Johnson County Workforce Solutions.
The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Johnson County Community College Olathe Health Education Center, 21201 W. 152nd St, The program starts at noon. Register for the $20 event at gardneredgerton.org.
Olathe schools receive $10,000 from Hispanic group
For the fourth straight year, the Olathe Public Schools will receive money from the Hispanic Development Fund of Kansas City to benefit English Language Learners in the district
The $10,000 grant will provide and promote college readiness programming, a Hispanic Family College Fair, a mentorship program and tutoring for the English Language Learners.
Two educators from Olathe Northwest High School have been chosen for the 2018-19 Master Teacher Policy Fellowship class sponsored by the American Association of Physics Teachers and the American Institute of Physics.
They are Matthew Peterie, Engineering Academy facilitator at Olathe Northwest, and science teacher Andrew Edmondson. The fellowship brings together K-12 physics and physical science teachers from across the United States.
Two grads honored for volunteer efforts
Sara Stroup, a 2018 graduate of Olathe Northwest High School, and Marissa Lux, a 2018 graduate of Olathe North High School, have earned the Governor’s Community Service Award.
The winners are selected for their commitment to service, volunteering to help the needy at a nonprofit community or faith-based organization, business, school or national service program and consistently placing the needs of others above their own.
