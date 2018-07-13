During ‘Libraries Rock’ program in Olathe, children get in the groove

Can you clap your hands, spin a cup, flip a bean bag and sing a song in a new language — all at the same time?
That’s just what 25 first- through fifth-graders managed to do at Olathe Public Library’s recent Got Rhythm? program.
During a recent hour-long event, kids played traditional American camp games and also learned a few played by children from around the world. The young rhythm-makers practiced their concentration, dexterity and coordination while working in teams and singing. Laughter ruled the afternoon.
“There are a lot of different experiences in the library’s summer programs,” said Jennifer Smart, Olathe Public Library children’s staff member. “The students get a lot of exposure to the arts, science, and more — and they have a lot of fun."
Got Rhythm? was just one of the many programs on Olathe Library’s extensive youth summer schedule. Open to kids from preschool through high school, upcoming programs run through the end of August and nearly all are free of charge. In addition, free lunches are being served through the summer to anyone under 18 at both the Indian Creek and downtown library locations.
Through these no-cost programs, the Olathe Public Library is meeting vital needs of its community members.
“Poverty is in the double digits in Johnson County. It’s our big little secret here,” said Kate Capps, Olathe Public Library’s children's librarian and school library liaison. “The needs of families are great."
The library staff, led by Capps, has planned a season of events focused on interactive, hands-on activities and experiences.
The diverse summer schedule includes an online reading program, Libraries Rock! Open to kids of all ages and adults, readers track books they’ve read, write reviews, and attend library events for a chance to win prizes.
Other programs on the roster include story times for young kids, yoga classes, geology clubs, STEM and maker labs, live music events, weekly afternoon movies, and Read to a Dog.
A Library Night at the K is scheduled for July 24.
For more information about the Olathe Public Library’s summer reading program, Libraries Rock, and other events, visit ks.evanced.info/olathe/lib/eventcalendar.asp?lib=ALL
