Olathe program shines light on various cultures. ‘If we do that, prejudices go away’

Rituparna Goswami performs a dance at Indian Creek Library Sept. 1 as part of the Know Your Neighbor From India program. Special to The Star

Music, food and dancing are things every culture has its own twist on doing. A new program series put those front and center recently, as it aimed to foster better cultural understanding between neighbors in Olathe.

The Know Your Neighbor series, a partnership between the Indian Creek Library and the Olathe Human Relations Commission, kicked off its first program with a presentation about Indian culture.

Although the library has hosted cultural presentations before, none has been as in-depth or sustained as this series.

“This is a pretty new endeavor for us. The goal is to gather a diverse group of Olatheans together and give them a chance to get to know their neighbors,” said Allison Antrim, adult services manager for the library.

Antrim said she’d been aware of similar programs in Houston but hadn’t gotten to develop one for here until the commission members approached her with the idea. She sees this first program as a trial run to make sure a series will work.

Chayan Dasgupta, who immigrated to the United States from India in 1993, took the lead on programming.

“If you look at our mission, we want to promote a community where we understand each other and know about other people. If we do that, prejudices go away,” said Dasgupta, a member of the commission.

The program offered a variety of ways to learn about the culture of India, from a presentation with videos to local dancers performing traditional dances. Participants left with a boxed meal of Indian food to try at home.

Organizers would have liked to have people gather and talk while eating, but to keep it Covid-safe, they opted for a take-home meal option.

“I am hoping people learn that their neighbors from India are just like them. Though they may have different traditions and different practices they follow, they are a vital part of our city,” Antrim said.

Dasgupta is already planning for future programs.

“This is not for the Indian community only. We want to have all the different ethnic groups that live in Olathe. We want to know our neighbors, how they adjusted when they came to this country and handle misconceptions that may exist for them,” Dasgupta said.

Attendees wore masks and sat spaced apart in the library’s event space. There was also a livestreaming option for people who were not comfortable coming to the building.

Although it was open to all ages, the attendees were mostly adults.

“In a time when there’s much to be afraid of, and there’s a lot of uncertainty, as well as general wariness from the ongoing events of the pandemic, having a chance to visit with one another and learn about one another can bring a little comfort and joy,” Antrim said.

Originally, the commission had planned for the program to be all virtual, but connecting with the library gave them the opportunity to do something in person. Dasgupta said the library was an ideal place to hold the program.

“The library’s for educating people. It’s a non-political place. It’s a knowledge place, and this is about knowledge of other people,” he said.

