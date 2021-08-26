It’s designed to help firefighters. New station to open early September in Olathe

With its rooflines and residential-like exterior, Olathe’s newest fire station was designed to fit in with the surrounding neighborhood. Courtesy Olathe Fire Department.

A new fire station, expected to open the week of Sept. 6 to serve growing southwest Olathe, was built with firefighters, equipment and the surrounding neighborhood in mind, according to the Olathe Fire Department.

Olathe’s new Station 8, at 14700 S. Lakeshore Drive, was budgeted at just under $5.5 million. The station will be staffed with three firefighters who also are EMTs or paramedics. Crews will move from a temporary Station 8 by Lake Olathe.

Fire department spokesman Mike Hall said the station is designed for firefighter convenience so crew members can work more easily. For instance, interior glass will allow employees to quickly locate materials and co-workers.

In addition, the alert system features different volumes and light colors to reduce physiological stress on the firefighters. In their bunkrooms, firefighters can customize the alerts to what best suits them when awakened to answer a call.

“Stress/overexertion is a leading cause of fatal firefighter injuries,” Hall said by email, “and heart attack continues to be the significant nature of fatal firefighter injuries.”

To reduce response times, the station was designed around the engine and brush rig that will be housed there, making it easier for firefighters to board the vehicles.

Hall said the station complements the neighborhood with a residential-looking exterior and roof lines similar to those of nearby houses.

“The station also has a berm and vegetative landscaping to help it better blend with the area,” Hall said. “It’s a two-story station, but it doesn’t look that way from the south or west.”

Mail ballots coming soon in Mission

Mission voters should watch their mailboxes in early September for ballots asking them to increase the sales tax that helps the city maintain its streets.

The current quarter-cent tax expires next March, and voters will consider renewing it at three-eighths of a cent for 10 years. The new tax would generate about $950,000 annually.

The tax money has paid for many thoroughfare upgrades recently, but the city plans to focus on residential streets for the next 10 years.

Ballots should arrive after Labor Day and must be returned by noon on Sept. 21.

JCCC candidate forum

Voters will have an opportunity on Sept. 2 to hear from the candidates running for the governing board of Johnson County Community College. Nine trustee candidates have filed for four seats.

The virtual forum, which starts at 7 p.m., is sponsored by the JCCC Faculty Association and the League of Women Voters of Johnson County. Registered attendees will receive a Zoom invitation and a link for submitting questions. Register through the event calendars at lwvjoco.org or jccc.edu.

The forum will be recorded with closed captioning and posted on the college’s YouTube channel and public access TV channel, as well as by the League of Women Voters.

Impaired driving crackdown

Through the end of the Labor Day season on Sept. 6, local law enforcement agencies are being especially watchful for people who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“An alcohol-related crash happens every four hours in Kansas,” Chris Bortz, traffic safety program manager for the Kansas Department of Transportation, said in a news release. “The consequences are real and cannot be undone.”

The special safety effort began on Aug. 20.

Culinary program enlarges Kansas footprint

More aspiring chefs now have access to Johnson County Community College’s highly regarded culinary arts instruction. It’s happening through a partnership with Butler Community College in El Dorado.

“This opportunity allows JCCC to extend the benefits of its Chef Apprenticeship program to more Kansas students,” JCCC said in a news release. “In turn, the collaboration strengthens state and local workforce opportunities.”

Eligible Butler students can dual-enroll in specific culinary coursework from JCCC. After completion, they can qualify for the American Culinary Federation’s exams to become a certified culinarian or sous chef. Through their practicum classes, Butler students will work in the Wichita area as paid chef apprentices under the supervision of a certified JCCC chef. Students also earn an associate degree.

“Two of the state’s powerhouse culinary programs are collaborating to serve the two largest metropolitan areas in Kansas,” said Butler Community College President Kim Krull.

Vandalism closes Shawnee playground

An act of vandalism is keeping children from using the climbing structure at Erfurt Park in Shawnee.

The city announced the closing on Aug. 10, asking people to stay outside a fenced-off area for their safety. The swings, nature playground and splash pad remained open, but the climbing area is expected to remain off limits for an extended period.

“Staff are still investigating the incident and receiving quotes for repair/replacement of the equipment,” Kate Kincaid, marketing manager for Shawnee Parks & Recreation, said by email on Aug. 16. “Given current construction/shipping timelines due to COVID we are planning for a long term closure of that playground.”

The park, named for Shawnee’s sister city in Germany, is on 71st Street just west of Kansas 7.

Jazz Fest canceled

This years Prairie Village Jazz Festival, scheduled to be held on Sept. 11, has been canceled. The decision was made after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment amended its quarantine list to include anyone who is not fully vaccinated and attends a gathering of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance and wear a mask.

“The ability to manage this event with a volunteer staff and protect the health, safety and enjoyment of our attendees, performers and volunteers is simply beyond our capacity,” the Prairie Village Jazz Festival Committee said in a press release, adding that hopes are the fest will continue next year.