North, south sides of the Little Mill Creek Trail system will soon be connected

A $2 million tunnel will take walkers and cyclists under 87th Street Parkway between Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park and the Little Mill Creek Trail to the north. Courtesy City of Lenexa

Lenexa intends to build a pedestrian tunnel at 87th Street Parkway next year that will connect the north and south sides of the Little Mill Creek Trail system, described by the city as one of its busiest recreation amenities.

Currently, 87th Street Parkway cuts off the Little Mill Creek Trail, forcing cyclists and walkers to climb four flights of stairs to reach the road 20 feet above.

The steep incline makes it impractical to build a pedestrian bridge over the roadway, the city said. The solution is a tunnel, but not one that burrows under the road. Instead, crews will cut through the street and install a precast tunnel, which costs less than a third as much. The tunnel will be under the road when it’s done and the road will be replaced.

The tunnel will connect the Little Mill Creek Trail on the north side of 87th with the trails at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park to the south.

Lenexa received a $1.1 million state grant for the tunnel, which is expected to cost roughly $2 million.

New leader for Nerman Museum

JoAnne Northrup will start work Aug. 2 as executive director and chief curator of the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art at Johnson County Community College.

She succeeds Bruce Hartman, who retired at the end of last year.

“I am elated with JoAnne Northrup’s appointment to the Nerman,” said Hartman, whose career at the college included the founding of Nerman in 2007. “Her extraordinary curatorial experience, keen eye, intellectual fervor and generosity of spirit will be invaluable to the museum, college and community.”

Northrup’s career spans more than 30 years and nine museums in the U.S. and in Europe. Most recently, she’s been at the Nevada Museum of Art, where she founded the museum’s contemporary art program in 2012.

Olathe district addresses Critical Race Theory

The Olathe School District has issued a statement saying that Critical Race Theory, which has drawn criticism from some conservatives, is not included in the instructional standards it follows.

Critical Race Theory, which has been part of academic discussions since the 1970s, is a lens used for examining how race and inequality have affected housing, criminal justice, health care and other aspects of American life.

Advocates say it provides context for American history, but opponents say it’s unduly harsh on the United States and can turn students against their country.

Here is the text of the Olathe district’s July 12 announcement:

“In light of the national conversation around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and questions the district has received, we would like to address and clarify the curriculum being taught in the Olathe Public Schools.

Olathe Public Schools teaches state and district standards for all subjects; CRT is not part of either set of standards. CRT is a theoretical approach to material generally discussed in higher education, not at the K-12 level. As a district, we remain steadfast in our commitment to equity, inclusion, and continuous improvement so that all students feel valued and are prepared for their future. We serve more than 30,000 students with diverse thoughts, beliefs, perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds. Our job is to prepare all of them to achieve personal success.”

Mail ballot coming for Mission sales tax

The city of Mission will ask voters in September to consider a three-eighths-cent sales tax to fund transportation improvements.

The mail-in ballot question asks residents to renew an existing quarter-cent sales tax but add an eighth-cent to generate revenue for new street projects. Proceeds from the current tax, which will expire on March 31, are used primarily to retire debt on earlier street improvements.

If approved, the higher sales tax would be collected starting next spring and expire after 10 years.

The deadline for returning mail ballots will be at noon on Sept. 21. Drop boxes will be open starting Sept. 1.

Courthouse demolition

Demolition has begun on the tallest part of the old Johnson County courthouse in Olathe, and the work has closed southbound Cherry Street between Santa Fe and Park streets.

The closure began July 6 and was expected to last about a month. Pedestrians are being directed to cross Santa Fe at Chestnut Street rather than Cherry. Southbound Cherry Street, and the angled parking on the east side of Cherry, remain open.

Gardner seeks feedback on fireworks rules

Gardner officials want to know what residents think of the city’s fireworks ordinance, which allows the sale of fireworks from June 28 through July 4 each year and their discharge between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. July 3-5.

A link to the survey, which closes July 23, is available at gardnerkansas.gov, the City Council will use the survey results to evaluate the ordinance.

Oh, the places you’ll go

A new Kansas program, funded by federal COVID-19 money, will give children and parents one free admission this summer to each of nearly 70 museums, historical sites, zoos and other attractions across the state.

The Sunflower Summer Program, which lasts through Aug. 15, is open to young people from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. Three Johnson County Park & Recreation District venues are among the attractions:

▪ The Johnson County Museum at 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.

▪ Theatre in the Park at 7710 Renner Road in Shawnee.

▪ The Ernie Miller Park & Nature Center at 909 N. Kansas 7 in Olathe. (Admission is always free at Ernie Miller, however.)

Adults can visit sunflowersummer.org to download a mobile app where they can register their family members, choose destinations and keep track of where they have visited. The website lists all the attractions, which include the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, the Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene and the Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan.

Edgerton park upgrades

Edgerton is preparing to renovate Glendell Acres Park near Third and Edgewood streets, and is seeking input from residents.

A survey link is posted this month at edgertonks.org, and officials will take comments in person at the park starting at 6:30 p.m. July 24 in conjunction with the city’s summer movie night.

The project could include new playground equipment, more sidewalks, repurposed green spaces and landscaping updates, the city said.