Sticker shock: Spring Hill decides against new justice center after seeing price tag

The Johnson County Museum, at 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park, showcases local history with artifacts like these signs from a Metcalf Avenue motel that has since been razed. When COVID-19 hit, the museum immediately began collecting material representing the pandemic. Johnson County Park and Recreation District

Now that a study has been completed, the Spring Hill mayor says the city cannot afford a new justice center to house the police department and municipal court. City officials had hoped to go to voters for approval.

“Unfortunately, the cost came in considerably higher than hoped and makes this project financially impractical at present,” Mayor Steven Ellis said in a letter to residents.

The upside, Ellis said, is that the growing city now has an updated report outlining facility needs for law enforcement. When Spring Hill decides it can afford a justice center, he added, it won’t have to start planning from scratch.

Before commissioning the conceptual design and needs assessment, according to Interim City Administrator Pat Burton, the City Council had hoped for a price tag of $4 million to $5 million. But the study, by GLMV Architecture Inc., put the construction cost in the range of $11 million, not including land acquisition.

City Council members are reviewing the study and could discuss the issue as soon as August.

The city said Ellis kept his promise to deduct $1,500 from his $5,000 salary to cover the expected cost of the GLMV study. GLMV billed $663.26, but a city report listed the total cost of justice center planning at $3,252.86. The rest of the money went to Lamp Rynearson Inc., for work related to the project but not to the needs assessment, a city spokeswoman said.

Voter registration deadline is July 13

July 13 is the last day to register for the Aug. 3 primary in Johnson County, where voters in six jurisdictions will decide which two candidates will advance to the general election in November.

The highest profile race is for Overland Park mayor, where Curt Skoog, Clay Norkey, Faris Farassati and Mike Czinege are vying to replace Carl Gerlach, who is not running this year.

Other primary races:

▪ Overland Park City Council, wards 1, 2, 4, and 5.

▪ Olathe City Council, at-large and ward 3.

▪ Olathe School Board, district 3.

▪ Lenexa City Council, wards 3 and 4.

▪ Merriam City Council, ward 2.

▪ Edgerton mayor.

To see who else is running, visit jocoelection.org/current-candidates

Bird scooters in Prairie Village?

Bird scooters are likely coming to Prairie Village, but on a trial basis at first.

The Prairie Village City Council has directed the staff to develop a pilot program for the dockless electric scooters and bring it back for council approval.

A Bird Scooter representative told council members on June 21 that the company was seeking a trial period of nine to 12 months for vehicles that provide an affordable, environmentally friendly way for people to get around. A local partner would be responsible for operations, he said, including maintaining the vehicles and retrieving them from places where they shouldn’t be parked.

Some council members expressed concern about safety and the clutter of scooters that might block sidewalks or be left in the yards of homeowners who don’t want them. But others said the city should be open to new transportation trends and saw the scooters as an extension of the city’s bicycle and pedestrian plan.

All agreed the public’s voice should be heard.

“I think a pilot program would help generate that discussion — in a positive or a negative way,” said council member Tucker Poling. “I think we would hear about it.”

Fireworks to conclude Mission picnic

COVID-19 concerns canceled Fourth of July fireworks in northeast Johnson County, but you can see them July 10 at the conclusion of the Mission Summer Family Picnic.

The free event, from 6 to 10 p.m. in Broadmoor Park at 5701 Broadmoor St., also includes hot dogs and chips, live music from Vinyl Records and cooling sprays from a fire engine. Bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Museums honored

Two Kansas City area institutions have received a 2021 Award of Excellence from the American Association of State and Local History.

The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures, in Kansas City, won for Bridging the Gender Divide: Toys That Build STEM Skills.

The Johnson County Museum was honored for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included:

▪ An initiative to collect artifacts and stories related to the pandemic.

▪ A temporary exhibition on the community’s response to previous crises.

▪ A partner-supported community art exhibition.

▪ Programming that explored the pandemic and addressed mental health needs.

▪ Camps, child care and other safe learning opportunities for children, as well as curriculum guides to help older students understand the historic context of the pandemic and social justice movements.

Candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of Johnson County, the MAINstream Coalition and other groups are sponsoring a series of virtual candidate forums before the Aug. 3 primary:

▪ Olathe Board of Education: July 13, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

▪ Olathe City Council: July 13, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

▪ Lenexa City Council: July 14, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

▪ Overland Park mayor: July 15, 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.

▪ Overland Park City Council: July 15, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

▪ Unified Government of WyCo/Kansas City, Kan., commissioners: July 20, 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.

▪ Unified Government Mayor/CEO: July 20, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

▪ Unified Government Sheriff: July 21, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Those who register beforehand will be sent a Zoom link for each forum. Go to Upcoming Events at lwvjoco.org or mainstreamcoalition.org/events_public.