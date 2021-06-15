Joco 913

In Johnson County, here’s who’s running for municipal, school and other local offices

By Elaine Adams Special to The Star

After the candidate filing period ended June 1, Johnson County voters now know who is running this year for municipal, school and other local offices. Primaries, if needed, will be held on Aug. 3. The general election will be Nov. 2. The last day to register for the primary is July 13.

Here’s who’s running, with (I) noting incumbents:

Bonner Springs

City Council, Ward 4: Christine Wood (I)

De Soto

Mayor: Rick Walker (I)

City Council, at large (two seats): Kevin Honomichl (I), Robert Daniels (I)

Edgerton

Mayor (primary required): Brent Carroll, Donald Roberts (I), Jeremy E. Seifert, Tyler Winkleman

City Council, at large (two seats): Joshua Lewis (I), Josie Stambaugh, Ron Conus (I), Zachary T. Myers

Fairway

Mayor: Melanie Hepperly (I)

City Council, Ward 1: Blake Allen Marshall, Kelly-Ann Buszek (I)

City Council, Ward 2: Dan Bailey (I)

City Council, Ward 3: David Watkins (I), Susan A. Leonard

City Council, Ward 4: Tanya Keys (I)

Gardner

Mayor: Randy Gregorcyk, Todd Winters, Tory Kristen Roberts

City Council, at large (two seats): Alexander Coleman, John Tramble Jr., Mark Baldwin (I), Steve Shute

Lake Quivira

Mayor: Brady Allan Lilja (I)

City Council, at large (two seats): David McCullagh(I)

Leawood

City Council, Ward 1: Debra Filla (I)

City Council, Ward 2: Mary Larson (I)

City Council, Ward 3: Chuck Sipple (I)

City Council, Ward 4: Julie A. Cain (I)

Lenexa

City Council, Ward 1: Joe Karlin (I)

City Council, Ward 2: Bill Nicks (I)

City Council, Ward 3 (primary required): Corey Hunt (I), Gael A. Wheeler, Laura Hill, Melanie Arroyo

City Council, Ward 4 (primary required): Craig K. Denny, Hophine Bwosinde, Scott Callaway

Merriam

Mayor: Angel Lopez III, Bob Pape

City Council, Ward 1: Jacob Laha

City Council, Ward 2 (primary required): Amy Rider, Nancy Hammond, Richard “Rick” Gendvil

City Council, Ward 3: Christine Evans Hands (I)

City Council, Ward 4: David Neal (I), Staci Chivetta

Mission

Mayor: Arcie Rothrock, Sollie Flora

City Council, Ward 1: Hillary Thomas (I)

City Council, Ward 2: Joe Donaway, Keith Viken, Lea Loudon

City Council, Ward 3: Debra L. Kring (I)

City Council, Ward 4: Ben Chociej, Ray Ruecker

Mission Hills

Mayor: David W. Dickey (I)

City Council, at large (two seats): Barbara Nelson, Bill Bruning (I)

Mission Woods

Mayor: Darrell Franklin (I)

City Council, at large (five seats): Chris Brent, Donald Greenwell III, Jason Eubanks, Lauren Aleshire (I), Robert Tietze, Selina Bur

Olathe

City Council, at large (primary required): David Laughter, Dean Vakas, Kevin P. Gilmore

City Council, Ward 3 (primary required): Benjamin Nogueras Jr., Dustin Fuller, Larry Brown, LeEtta Felter, Luciana Ortega-Garcia, Wayne Janner

City Council, Ward 4: Dustin Morris, Marge Vogt (I)

Overland Park

Mayor (primary required): Clay Norkey, Curt Skoog, Faris Farassati, Mike Czinege

City Council, Ward 1 (primary required): Carol R. Merritt, Logan Heley (I), Michael Czerniewski, Ryan Spencer

City Council, Ward 2 (primary required): Melissa Cheatham, Roger Tarbutton, Tony Medina

City Council, Ward 3: Amanda Vega-Mavec, Jim Kite (I)

City Council, Ward 4 (primary required): Scott Mosher, Stacie Gram (I), Ty Gardner

City Council, Ward 5 (primary required): Amy Goodman-Long, Sam Passer, Sheila Rodriguez

City Council, Ward 6: Chris Newlin (I), Jeffrey Cox

Prairie Village

City Council, Ward 1: Cole Michael Robinson, Thorne Daimler

City Council, Ward 2: Ronald W. Nelson (I)

City Council, Ward 3: Lauren Wolf

City Council, Ward 4: Dave Robinson, Jessica Priestland

City Council, Ward 5: Gregory Shelton, John Beeder

City Council, Ward 6: Terrence Gallagher (I)

Roeland Park

Mayor: Mike Kelly (I)

City Council, Ward 1: Tom Madigan (I)

City Council, Ward 2: Jen Hill (I)

City Council, Ward 3: Kate Raglow

City Council, Ward 4: Michael Poppa

Shawnee

City Council, Ward 1: Sophia Theodore, Tony Gillette

City Council, Ward 2: Eric Persson, Mike Kemmling (I)

City Council, Ward 3: Angela Stiens, Lisa Larson-Bunnell (I)

CIty Council, Ward 4: Jacklynn Walters, Kevin Makalous

Spring Hill

Mayor: Scott P. Snavely, Steve Owen, Tyler Graves

City Council, at large (two seats): Brian Peel, Chad Eckert (I), Joe Berkey, Rodolfo Arevalo, Roy Riffel

Westwood

City Council, at large (three seats): Andrew Buckman (I), Jason P. Hannaman (I), Jeff Harris (I)

Westwood Hills

Mayor: Paula Schwach (I)

City Council, at large (five seats): David Schmitz, Ed Gogol (I), Karen Shelor-Sexton (I), Ludwig Villasi (I), Michael Anfang (I), Rosemary Podrebarac (I)

Blue Valley School District

Board Member 4: Andrew Van Der Laan, Kaety Bowers

Board Member 5: Christine White, Gina Knapp

Board Member 6: Jim McMullen, Lindsay Weiss

De Soto School District

Board Member 4: Crystal R. Duke, Danielle Heikes

Board Member 5: Amy Parker, Calley Malloy, John Gaignat (I)

Board Member 6: Brandi Jonasson, Emily Carpenter

Eudora School District

Board Member 1 (unexpired term): Charis Grosdidier, Claire Harding, Samantha Arredondo (I)

Board Member at large (three seats): Eric Votaw (I), Heather Whalen, Joseph Hurla (I), Michael Kelso (I)

Gardner Edgerton School District

Board Member 2 (unexpired term): Jeff Miller, John Brandon Parks (I)

Board Member 4: Lana Sutton (I), Monica Jacobs

Board Member 5: Rob Shippy (I), Thomas Reddin

Board Member 6: Corrie Kramer, Greg Chapman, Stacey Coleman

Olathe School District

Board Member 3 (primary required): J. Ryan Campbell, Jennifer Gilmore, Julie Steele, Stephen Todd, Tiffany Seaman

Board Member 5: Kristin Schultz (I), Robert Kuhn

Board Member 6: Brian G. Connell, Brian Geary (I)

Shawnee Mission School District

Board Member 6, at large: Brian Neilson, Heather M.F. Ousley (I)

Board Member 2: Mary Sinclair (I), Zach Roberts

Board Member 4: April Boyd-Noronha, Sean Claycamp

Spring Hill School District

Board member 4: Jason Christopher Winbolt (I), Nicole Melius

Board Member 5: Sharon Mitchell (I)

Board Member 6: Keith EwingJohnson County Community College

Board of Trustees, at large (four seats): Dawn Rattan, Gerry Mainar, Jae Moyer, Joy Koesten, Lee Cross (I), Mark Hamill, Martha Rose Davis, Paul Snider (I), Wayne H. Sandberg

WaterOne

Board Member 3: Joann Atchity, Kay Heley (I), Steve Gordon

Board Member 4: Bob Reese (I), Jeffrey Mendoza

Board Member 5: Jill Westra, Missey Smith

Merriam Drainage District

Board of Directors (three seats): Dan Leap, Eric Jackson (I), Sam Matier (I)

