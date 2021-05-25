Love pandas? This kitty might be as close as you can get

Dougie Hammy Special to The Star

Dougie Hammy

Breed: Domestic short hair

Age: 4 years, 1 month old

This black and white fluff-ball might just be the closest thing we’ll ever have to a panda-cat. He’s got an adorable big round head, loves showing off his large paws, and is as soft and fluffy as you would imagine a panda to be. He’s cat friendly and waiting to meet you at our shelter.

Gastly Fiesta

Breed: Pit bull terrier mix

Age: 3 years, 1 month old

Toys, tennis balls, tuffies or treats, if you have any of those things you’ve automatically got yourself a best friend. This handsome, smiley, chocolate coated good boy loves to play and has enough energy to do so for hours. He’s crate trained, house trained and dog friendly with proper intro.

To learn more about Dougie Hammy, Gastly Fiesta or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com