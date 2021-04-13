Fresh from the market: Johnson County farmers plan for bumper crops, crowds this year

Most Johnson County markets will operate and look a lot like last year, with many pandemic safety protocols still in place. For Overland Park’s market it means returning to the parking lot of the Matt Ross Community Center at 8101 Marty St. Courtesy photo

After the pandemic year, prepare to be welcomed to old favorites, including bustling Johnson County farmers’ markets.

Organizers and farmers alike said they think this market season will once again be strong.

“We are getting vaccinated; people aren’t as wound up. I think this year will be a good year,” said Robert Hughes, who has been selling honey products for about 20 years at the Overland Park Farmers’ Market.

Hughes will be among the vendors returning to the Overland Park Farmers’ Market when it opens for the season at 7:30 a.m. April 17.

Most Johnson County markets will operate and look a bit like last year, with many pandemic safety protocols still in place. For Overland Park’s market it means returning to the parking lot of the Matt Ross Community Center at 8101 Marty St.

“Because we have 60 to 65 vendors on any given Saturday, we need to remain at the parking lot to provide proper social distancing,” said Kristina Stanley, recreation supervisor of Overland Park’s Parks & Recreation. “We will keep monitoring the (Covid-19) situation. If we are able to return to the pavilion in the fall, we certainly can do that. But, for now, we are committed to Matt Ross.”

Stanley said while about 65 vendors sell at the Saturday markets, about 90 vendors actually rotate throughout the selling year with seasonal produce. Overland Park’s Wednesday market will open June 2.

“For a variety of reasons, there are usually about 10 vendors we see change every year,” Stanley said. About 15 new vendors are expected this year.

“Every vendor that is accepted into this market has value,” Stanley said. “We are such a strong market. Vendors don’t typically leave.”

Vendors will be asked to monitor their booth space for social distancing. Only one family is allowed in a vendor’s booth space at a time.

This worked well last year, Stanley said. “Everyone was very respectful,” she said.

And, like last year, no self-serve will be allowed with the produce.

“In order to find our new normal and help still maintain out strong sense of safety standards and also move forward we are allowing self-service for non-produce items,” Stanley said.

Visitors will have to check for a major change in the Shawnee Farmers Market this year.

Aiming to boost sales, Shawnee will open the market in the evening, on the third Thursday of the month.

Shawnee’s first Moonlight Market is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. May 20 in the City Hall parking lot, 11110 Johnson Drive. Subsequent dates are June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16 and Oct. 21.

Mission made a similar move in 2018 for its weekly market.

“Switching from a Saturday market to a Thursday market was a great move for Mission,” said city spokeswoman Emily Randel. “The Mission Market is a place you want to linger, and the weekday evening time slot gives both singles and families an option that doesn’t compete with other weekend obligations.”

Shawnee is making the switch because of stiff competition on Saturday mornings — a city official noted that three successful markets operate on Saturdays within five miles of City Hall.

“The current Farmers Market has received little attention over the past few years and underperforms in expectations and community and vendor turnout,” Shawnee Neighborhood Planner Lauren Grashoff wrote in a memo.

“Many of our neighbors have very robust farmers markets with significant programming, staffing levels, facilities and more.”

Still, she said, citizen surveys show that a farmers market and community events rank among the top five needs in Shawnee. With the Moonlight Market concept, she wrote, the Shawnee market can move beyond produce and offer live music, arts and crafts and get synergy from promotions by downtown businesses.

At the end of the season, the city will consult with citizens and business owners “in hopes to further refine and expand the event in 2022,” Grashoff said.

Area markets

Meanwhile, Farmers’ Markets are preparing to open in the coming weeks. A sampling, gleaned from city websites:

▪ Lenexa: The market is open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, starting April 24, on the bottom floor of the city parking garage at 17201 W. 87th St. Parkway. The Tuesday market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting June 1. In both cases, the first hour is reserved for shoppers who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

▪ Merriam: Opening day is May 1 for the city’s weekly Saturday market in Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive. Hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the first hour reserved for at-risk shoppers.

▪ Mission: The Mission Market operates from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays starting June 3 at 5635 Johnson Drive. It includes a beer and wine garden.

▪ Olathe: The weekly Saturday market opens April 24 at two locations: Stagecoach Park, 1205 E. Kansas City Road, and Black Bob Park, 14500 W. 151st St., Field One. The Wednesday markets will open May 12. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to sellout at both locations, and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.

▪ Gardner: The market will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays starting May 27 at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 136 E. Washington St.