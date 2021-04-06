She’s on the prowl: Lovely kitty at Wayside Waifs is looking for her forever home

Sweet Potato Special to The Star

Sweet Potato

Age: 1 year old

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Sweet Potato is a gorgeous kitty on the prowl for her forever family. She wasn’t so sure about the shelter when she first arrived, but she’s had time to adjust and show off just how sweet she is. She loves to play and will pounce around with a wand toy or a laser pointer for hours. After a good play session, she’d love to snuggle up right next to you. If you’re looking for a pal to go through life with, look no further.

Pineapple Mango Gatorade

Breed: Bull terrier

Age: 5 years old

Whoever ordered the lovely lady, wedgey-headed, wonky hound with extra derp and a side of slobber, we’ve got your ticket right here. This gorgeous girl is super energetic, spunky and filled with personality. She’d love to be the only pet in the family, but is sure to make any home a happy one.

To learn more about Pineapple Mango Gatorade or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.

In an effort to slow COVID-19 transmission, Wayside Waifs services are by appointment only. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule an adoption appointment. You can find further updates on this policy and learn more about all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org