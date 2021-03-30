Teen placed 15th in national archery competition. But JoCo student’s aim is higher

Kylie Hayes knew instantly that archery was her sport. “I fell in love with archery the first time I held a bow. It was finally something I was good at and I enjoy doing,” she said Courtesy photo

Kylie Hayes can explain the goals for her sport with the precision of any great archer.

In the short term, she wants to return to the in-person competitions held before the pandemic.

In the long term, she wants to compete internationally and be a lifelong archer.

“I personally don’t like virtual tournaments. I like to get out and make new friends and see the friends that I have made from all over the U.S.,” Kylie said. “My goals and dreams for archery are to go to college and be on a college archery team. I want to make the USA team, and I would love to do this sport for the rest of my life.”

Kylie, a 16-year-old sophomore at Gardner Edgerton High School, is on her way.

She placed 15th in the 2020 Indoor National Championships hosted by the National Field Archery Association. The virtual two-day tournament included 134 association clubs and shops from throughout the country. Kylie represented Kansas and competed against 100 other female archers in the Youth Adult Division.

She has already won 11 state titles and competed in six national tournaments for the National Field Archery Association.

Kylie gave other sports a chance. She tried soccer, softball, swimming, basketball and gymnastics.

“None of those sports lasted long,” she said. “I always dreaded practices and games, and I never found joy in the sport.

“I fell in love with archery the first time I held a bow. It was finally something I was good at and I enjoy doing,” she said. “I get excited for tournaments and practice. I have friends and family I get to see and enjoy time with, and I never had that with any other sport.”

Kylie said the main thing she likes about archery is the people.

“I have met so many amazing people who have grown to be family to me and I don’t know what I would do without them,” she said.

Kylie shoots in two different leagues: An indoor season league at Roth Outdoors in Paola and the field archery league at the Tri-County Rod & Gun Club in Linwood.

“When school is in session I don’t get to practice as much,” she said. “In the summer, I try to practice every evening. I don’t know how many arrows I shoot in a day; probably around 100.”

Practice is very important in building up muscle memory, she said.

“Some things that you can do to train is blank bail, which is shooting at a bail with no target face on it,” she said. “You just focus on your form.

“Another good thing you can do is practice your mental game. I read books on mental management when it comes to sports. It really makes you look at things differently when you’re just not having the best day shooting or practicing. “

Kylie said she thinks archery is much more of a mental game.

“So staying relaxed is a big key factor,” she said. “I stay relaxed by breathing. When I am pulled back, I breathe out and say in my head ‘relax’ and I can feel my body relaxing.“

Her coach, Fred Thomas, said Kylie has incredible archery ability.

“She is calm and low-key, and that is huge,” Thomas said.

Thomas said Kylie practices the philosophy of being willing to help others participating in the sport. He said that not only builds the sport but relationships as well.

“She is very caring and giving,” Thomas added. “It’s not just about hitting a target.”