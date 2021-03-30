Sweet blind dog, active kitten up for adoption at Unleashed Pet Rescue

Joey Glory

Age: 7 years old

Breed: American bulldog mix

Even though this guy is blind, he doesn’t miss a beat — or a snack. This super handsome and gentle senior dog isn’t as impaired as you think. Blind dogs do need guidance at first, but once they’re used to where everything is in your home, they acclimate quite well. If you’re looking for an 80 pound lap dog, come meet Joey Glory today.

Strawberry Daiquiri

Age: 4 months old

Breed: Domestic short hair

They say the early bird catches the worm, but this buff and white kitty is the one who’s after the bird. He’s up every morning at the crack of dawn ready to jump, sprint, play and catch anything with feathers or fur on the end of a string. All up until nap time, which is usually promptly around 10 a.m.

To learn more about Joey Glory, Strawberry Daiquiri or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.