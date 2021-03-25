Spring Hill may join the ranks of cities allowing chickens on homeowners’ properties

Spring Hill has joined the growing list of cities that are considering allowing chickens within city limits. The Kansas City Star

Spring Hill, which straddles the Johnson/Miami line at U.S. 169, has joined the growing list of cities that are considering allowing chickens within city limits.

In May 2020, a group of teens petitioned the city to allow chickens within city boundaries. Spring Hill officials, including the police, researched the subject, and now the city is seeking public feedback.

Residents can submit comments through April 16, and the City Council will discuss the matter again on April 22. Email publicaffairs@springhillks.gov or use the link provided at springhillks.gov, where a copy of the proposed ordinance is posted.

The proposal would allow up to six chickens on a property if a special permit is granted, and it sets rules for enclosures and maintaining healthy conditions.

Last August, Prairie Village began allowing backyard chickens.

New fire chief for northeast JoCo

Having served as fire chief since 2014, Tony Lopez is retiring March 31 from Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 2, which covers the northeast corner of the county. Deputy Chief Steve Chick will replace him on April 1.

Chick, 50, joined the fire district as training chief in January 2016 and was promoted to deputy chief in 2018.

Chick entered the fire/EMS service in 2003 through an unusual career path. He graduated from Pittsburg State University with a degree in business management and did work in the private sector from 1996 through 2012, even after becoming a firefighter and later a paramedic.

Chick’s private sector work included business consulting, as well as car racing, which remains an avocation today. His father started building race cars in the 1960s, and Chick has both driven race cars and worked on the mechanical/fabricating side. He managed a family owned NASCAR team, which competed from 2001 to 2006.

After selling the NASCAR team, the Chicks turned their attention to youth racing. Steve Chick’s 19-year-old daughter Mandy has won more than 100 races, and the new fire chief is a member of her crew.

Skate park to close April 5

Prairie Village will close its skate park in Harmon Park on April 5 so it can be demolished and replaced.

The skate park has been plagued by deteriorating concrete, necessitating the work. Newline Skate Parks was hired to design the skate park and do the specialty work. O’Donnell and Sons is the general contractor for other aspects, like site preparation.

The city held public meetings where the design was discussed, and three members of the skateboarding community were part of the project committee.

Project closes bridge in De Soto

People crossing the Kansas River between De Soto and Leavenworth County will have a long detour for the next three months while the Wyandotte Street bridge is closed.

In a project that was postponed from last year, Johnson County road crews will make repairs including the replacement of an expansion joint. Supply problems last year, and then the onset of winter, forced the project into 2021.

Crews closed the bridge on March 22, forcing drivers to detour all the way to Eudora or to the K-7 crossing in the Shawnee area.

JCCC chooses executive VP

Michael (Mike) Neal, who most recently worked at a community college in Tennessee, will start May 1 as executive vice president and chief operating officer at Johnson County Community College.

He previously was vice president, finance and administration, at Southwest Tennessee Community College in Memphis.

According to a news release from JCCC, Neal has been involved with civic causes in Memphis and also has private-sector experience as an entrepreneur and in finance. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a finance concentration, and a master’s in economics from the University of Memphis.

A spokesman for the college said Barbara Larson retired from the position about a year and a half ago, but outgoing college president Joe Sopcich decided it was best for his successor to oversee the search. Andy Bowne took over as president on July 1, 2020.

Lee Boulevard closure

Through July 2, Leawood is closing Lee Boulevard to all but local traffic between 89th and 95th streets so crews can widen the roadway. Motorists can use Mission Road or State Line Road instead.

According to the city website, this is the first phase of a project to repave and widen Lee by 2 feet, add LED street light fixtures and improve drainage between 83rd and 95th streets. Bike lanes will be added.

At the same time WaterOne is replacing its main along the route.

Free car show in Prairie Village

A 2012 Lamborghini Aventado, a 1922 Duesenberg Roadster and 98 other vehicles are expected April 10 in Prairie Village at a free car show that, with a cocktail party the previous night, will raise money for the Kansas City Automotive Museum and a new public art program for Johnson County parks.

The car show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 10 near the entrance of Meadowbrook Park, 9101 Nall Ave. Among the other vehicles expected are a 1956 Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing and a 1941 Ford-George Barris Custom, billed as the oldest surviving car customized by Barris.

Visitors can vote for their favorite car, and the kids can take part in a scavenger hunt and youth judging activity.

The cocktail event, with live entertainment and a raffle, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. April 9 at The Inn at Meadowbrook, a boutique hotel at 4901 Meadowbrook Parkway. For ticket information, visit www.meadowbrookcarshow.com.

Meadowbrook Park is among the properties overseen by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District. Next year, it will be home to the first public art installment supported by the district’s foundation.

Military group honors Olathe man

Paul Chapa of Olathe is the first recipient of the Semper Fi Citizen Award, created by the Lenexa-based Gen. Larry Oppenheimer Detachment of the Marine Corps League.

The award, planned to be given annually, goes to a nonmilitary citizen for outstanding efforts that help veterans.

Chapa is the founder of Friends in Service of Heroes (FISH), which has provided at least 34 service dogs, 32 mobility scooters and 11 vehicles, along with other equipment and assistance for veterans and their families.

Work on Ridgeview Road

Olathe is widening Ridgeview between 143rd and 151st streets, which will cause long-term traffic headaches.

Through late summer, Ridgeview is closed to through traffic from 143rd/Sheridan Street to Sleepy Hollow Drive but will remain open for local traffic. Then, through the rest of the year, Ridgeview will be closed to through traffic between 143rd and 151st.

Those closures continue after a total shutdown of Ridgeview ending March 29 between 143rd/Sheridan Street and Oxford Place, for water line construction.

When the project is done, Ridgeview will have three lanes, including a dedicated center turn lane, and new roundabouts at Sheridan Bridge Lane and Frontier Lane.