This knockout white shepherd, fluffy kitty sure to keep everyone on their toes

Pyre Pete Special to The Star

Ghost Cheshire

Age: 5 years, 7 months old

Breed: White German shepherd

Good looks can sometimes be deceiving. You’d think with his handsome appearance and show stopper smile, Ghost would be the perfect boy. Yet his intelligence and energy frequently get the best of him, earning him the shelter award for most stubborn dog. He’s also an expert at hurdling fences. That’s why this loving fellow would love an owner who understands the needs of his breed and is able to keep him exercised and in training.

Pyre Pete

Age: 1 year, 8 months old

Breed: Domestic long hair

Sure this handsome professor of fur has a formal name, but he’s known by many aliases around the cattery. Fluffy buns, The Main Mane and H.R. Fluff N Stuff, just to name a few. We’re sure however, that he’ll love whatever nickname you call him by, when he becomes a part of your family.

To learn more about Ghost Cheshire, Pyre Pete or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.