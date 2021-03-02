Joco 913
This knockout white shepherd, fluffy kitty sure to keep everyone on their toes
Ghost Cheshire
Age: 5 years, 7 months old
Breed: White German shepherd
Good looks can sometimes be deceiving. You’d think with his handsome appearance and show stopper smile, Ghost would be the perfect boy. Yet his intelligence and energy frequently get the best of him, earning him the shelter award for most stubborn dog. He’s also an expert at hurdling fences. That’s why this loving fellow would love an owner who understands the needs of his breed and is able to keep him exercised and in training.
Pyre Pete
Age: 1 year, 8 months old
Breed: Domestic long hair
Sure this handsome professor of fur has a formal name, but he’s known by many aliases around the cattery. Fluffy buns, The Main Mane and H.R. Fluff N Stuff, just to name a few. We’re sure however, that he’ll love whatever nickname you call him by, when he becomes a part of your family.
To learn more about Ghost Cheshire, Pyre Pete or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.
