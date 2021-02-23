Lighting-fast pointer mix, mellow Siamese are looking for forever home

Hansel

Rusty

Breed: Pointer Mix

Age: 2 years, 1 month old

This strapping young fellow sure has to have some bird dog in him. He’s lightning fast like a sparrow, has as much energy as an eagle and definitely some personality traits that might be more closely related to an owl. Regardless of his likeness to fowl, he sure is all dog and 100% a good boy.

Hansel

Age: 5 Years

Breed: Siamese.

Hansel is a gorgeous Siamese kitty ready to find his forever home. He’s a laid back and confident fella and would make a great addition to any home. He loves affection but he’s also good doing his own thing. If you’ve got a big window he can watch birds from, he’ll be the happiest cat on the block. If you’re looking for a sweet guy to spend your days with, look no further.

