Someone asked Kuehl if she’d consider entering politics. The answer was a clear ‘no’

Sure she loves America. But when asked about joining a race, her answer was a firm, "No."

Why do people run for public office? Seriously, why?

Do they feel like it’s their calling? Do they have a burning desire to enact change? Do good? Are they angry? Is the impetus primarily ego? Did someone come up to them at a cocktail party and say, “Hey, I think you’d be great for the state senate and there are some guys I know who can help bankroll you?

I ask this question because after one disastrous run for student council vice president in high school, a singularly horrible experience, I vowed to never enter any arena that involved a campaign. I think I can file that under one of the best decisions I’ve ever made because in reality, I would be terrible at campaigning for public office.

That said, get ready to have your mind blown because last year I was approached about entering Kansas politics. I laughed and laughed, and then laughed some more. Sure, I was flattered but I had to remind this person that people find me polarizing, mainly because of my years of writing stuff like this.

And speaking of my writing, what a treasure trove of delights it would bring for an opponent. The negative ads would write themselves. “Does Kansas need a snarky woman in the statehouse? Vote no if you don’t want your suburbs to be represented by vicious snark.”

This campaign rumination was brought on by the recent impeachment trial. Watching some of our elected officials made me queasy, then mad, and then queasy again. I know it’s a tale as old as time, but why do we have people representing us (on both sides of the aisle) whose main goal is not what’s best for the country but to simply get reelected?

I don’t understand the death grip on the job. Honestly, being in the Senate or Congress looks like zero fun. When I was a reporter who covered politics, the day-in-the-life of someone who worked on the Hill looked like they were trapped in the worst HOA annual meeting ever.

That said, while I do understand someone wanting to be a senator or a member of congress because of a searing desire to make the country better, what perplexes me is never wanting to leave. One would think at some point burn-out would set in and for your own mental health and level of effectiveness you would want to say, “See ya.”

Also, it’s not like any of these people would be facing abject poverty if they chose to live a life without VIP Capitol Hill parking and a gym at work with a sauna and steam room. More than half of the Senate and Congress is chocked full of millionaires. So, I’m thinking most of them would still manage to pay their mortgage without their current job.

I also understand how ego plays a huge part in all of this. I’m sure it’s heady stuff and a perk paradise, but at some point one would hope an elected official would be willing to take one for Team America and do what’s in the country’s best interests.

Perhaps a voting counseling service should be offered at the Capitol. A place where a senator or congressional rep could go and confidentiality talk through their fears about casting a vote that may turn out to be not so awesome for them personally but will be right for the country.

Here a therapist can also help them confront their greatest horror: not getting reelected. Maybe by doing this they could see that there is a life still worth living without the D.C. trappings and that maybe being able to look at yourself in the mirror and not cringe would be worth it.

