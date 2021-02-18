The great pool debate: Lenexa asks for public input on three amenities

Flat Rock Creek Pool is one of three in Lenexa that city officials are discussing. Courtesy City of Lenexa

Lenexa continues to figure out a long-term plan for its aquatics amenities, especially its older outdoor pools.

All three outdoor pools are east of Interstate 435, but the city continues to grow to the west. The city lacks many water park-like amenities in demand today, and collectively recoups just over 60% of its operating costs through fees and concessions, which is less than many other communities recover.

Moreover, two of the three pools need major improvements due to aging infrastructure.

Lenexa had planned to close Ad Astra for the 2020 season but spared it for another year after a public outcry. Because of COVID-19, Lenexa decided to open only one pool last year, at the Indian Trails Aquatic Center in Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park.

Now, using a previous aquatics study as a planning tool, officials are seeking public input as they create a roadmap for the future.

An online survey will be posted through March 26 at lenexa.com, where the study, details about each pool and trends like spraygrounds are posted. A comment form also is available on the website.

And from 5 to 7 p.m March 18, residents are invited to an open house at City Hall, 17101 W. 87th St. Parkway. City staffers and consultants will be available to discuss options at the drop-in event. Pandemic safety measures will be in place.

Heart to Heart to coordinate volunteers

If you would like to volunteer during the coronavirus vaccination effort, Heart to Heart International is the place to go.

Johnson County health officials have arranged with the Lenexa-based humanitarian agency to serve as the portal for potential volunteers. The county has forwarded a list of about 300 community members who have inquired about volunteering. Heart to Heart will contact those individuals to initiate the vetting process.

Others should go to hearttoheart.org/vaccination-effort, which seeks medical professionals who can administer the shots as well as people who can help with logistics.

Johnson County DHE is listed in a dropdown list for “Where did you hear about us?” The county will be able to pull more volunteers from this group to assist in vaccine clinics.

Olathe’s top speller

Garrett Li, a seventh-grade student from California Trail Middle School in Olathe, will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, scheduled for June 1-3 in National Harbor, Md.

Garrett earned his spot by winning the Olathe Spelling Bee in 10 rounds on Feb. 11, correctly spelling “capstan” to seal the victory. A capstan is a device used on ship to wind ropes.

Farmers’ market will return to Matt Ross center

When the Overland Park Farmers’ Market reopens April 17, it will return not to its traditional covered stalls but to the nearby Matt Ross Community Center, where it was moved last year to maintain safer conditions during the pandemic.

The open-air market will operate in the Matt Ross parking lots, with vendors spaced at a distance. No events will be scheduled in connection with market operations.

Calling kindergartners

Between automation and the coronavirus pandemic, changes have come to that second-semester ritual for parents of older preschoolers: the kindergarten roundup.

To qualify for kindergarten this fall in Kansas, students must turn 5 years old by Aug. 31.

At the typical roundup event, the kids get a look at their new school and the parents can ask questions of the staff. Here’s what’s going on in several Johnson County districts:

▪ Olathe: The district’s pre-enrollment roundup will be held in person from 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at each elementary school, but it’s by appointment only and only one parent — and no siblings — may accompany the kindergarten student. Parents and children must wear masks. Call the school to make an appointment. The district website, olatheschools.org, can guide parents as to which school serves their neighborhood.

▪ Shawnee Mission: Online enrollment opened Feb. 16 at smsd.org for both kindergarten and pre-kindergarten. Events will be held in the spring where students can spend time at school and parents can ask questions.

▪ Spring Hill: Because of COVID-19, the traditional springtime roundup has been delayed until July 30 this year. Parents should contact their school to receive paperwork and register for the optional July event. Details and registration forms for each school are at usd230.org.

▪ Blue Valley: Families of incoming kindergartners should provide contact information to their assigned school so they can receive registration updates. Detailed kindergarten information and a boundary map are at bluevalleyk12.org (Click on Academics/Elementary).

▪ De Soto: Roundups are scheduled at each elementary school during March, and as of mid-February, the websites of all but one school said the events would be virtual. Parents need to fill out their school’s enrollment form. Find details and links at usd232.org.

▪ Gardner Edgerton: By mid-February, several elementary schools had posted signup links on their websites, with two specifying — without details on the format — that their kindergarten rodeos will be April 16.