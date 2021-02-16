Gorgeous dog and energetic kitty are the stars at Unleashed Pet Rescue

Majesty Special to The Star

Majesty

Breed: Pit bull terrier mix

Age: 5 years, 3 months

One thing this gorgeous girl is good at is head tilts. To the right, to the left, all day long to the squeaky squeaks of her favorite toys and the crinkle of a bag of treats. She’s also good at being friendly and gentle with kids and other dogs her size, but does need a home with no other small animals.

Pedro the Magnificent

Breed: Domestic short hair

Age: 2 years, 2 months

Pedro is extraordinarily exuberant. He’s got a young and energetic personality that shines whether he’s chasing his cat toys like lightning, or scaling the high-rises of the cat towers to explore. He’s gorgeous, talented and also sweet which also makes him, well, magnificent.

To learn more about Majesty, Pedro the Magnificent or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.