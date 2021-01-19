Blind dog with focus on love, energetic Lab, featured at Unleashed Rescue

Grace

Age: 8 year old

Breed: Boxer mix

Grace is 8 years old and blind. Yet if you spend just one minute with her, talking to her, she quickly learns to recognize your voice. From that moment on, anytime she hears it, near or far, she’ll perk up her ears, look in your direction and wag her tail. She does it with all of us at the shelter. Grace would love a home with a family and other pets that understand her disability.

Merlot

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Lab mix

Merlot loves to GO. This compact, sleekly sweet fellow is just loaded with energy. Energy to play, energy to run, energy to bounce and an energy that omits love and happiness to the people he meets. If your lifestyle is on the go, the perfect match for you might be Merlot.

To learn more about Grace, Merlot or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.