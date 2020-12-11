New chief of police in Lenexa will oversee nearly 150 police employees

Dawn Layman

Dawn Layman is being promoted from deputy chief to the new chief of police in Lenexa. The 27-year department employee will assume the top job on Dec. 18, replacing Thomas Hongslo who announced his retirement earlier this fall.

In her new role, Layman will oversee nearly 150 police employees and serve on the city’s executive leadership team.

“Our residents have great confidence in our police department, and Dawn’s strong belief in community-based policing principles will help ensure we keep that trust,” said City Manager Beccy Yocham, who made the appointment.

Layman started with Lenexa in 1993 as a patrol officer. She also has worked as a bike officer, a directed patrol officer and a detective.

As she rose through the ranks, the city said, Layman spearheaded technology and grant-writing initiatives that led to the early adoption of body cameras in 2009, a license plate recognition program, crime analysis software, a traffic camera network and a public-private security camera partnership.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from West Chester University in Pennsylvania and a master’s in public administration from the University of Kansas. She is pursuing a doctorate in criminal justice.

Gardner chief no longer skeptical of COVID-19

After contracting the disease this fall, Gardner Police Chief Jay Belcher is warning the public to be careful about COVID-19, which he had discounted before experiencing the symptoms for himself.

“There have been so many mixed messages surrounding the pandemic, and sometimes it’s hard to decipher between what’s fact or fiction,” Belcher said in the city’s latest newsletter. “Plus, everyone I knew that contracted it only experienced minor symptoms.”

Belcher, however, was advised to enter the hospital upon experiencing body aches, chills, nausea, a cough with severe chest burning and a fever over 102. He also lost his sense of taste and smell, a symptom that has lingered during his recovery.

He chose to stay home, but with a history of cardiac issues, the 48-year-old chief was watched closely through daily virtual meetings with his doctor and special equipment to monitor his condition.

“It was a grueling 10 to 12 days, worse than anything I’ve experienced with the flu,” said Belcher, who went public with his illness in hopes of protecting others.

“I want people to do whatever they can to take care of themselves because you don’t know if you’re going to be that one individual who ends up fighting for your life should you contract it.”.

OP Chamber honors Skubal

Outgoing State Sen. John Skubal has received the Richard A. Worrel Community Legacy Award, given by the Overland Park Chamber.

Before being elected to the Kansas Legislature, Skubal served on both the Planning Commission and City Council in Overland Park. The chamber credited him with being an advocate for infrastructure and education while maintaining responsible fiscal policies.

Skubal, considered a moderate Republican, lost to a conservative challenger in the August primary election.

The Overland Park Chamber established the award in 2019 to honor the late community leader Rick Worrel and people who exemplify Worrel’s legacy of community service. An engineer, Worrel co-founded Affinis Corp. in 2001.

The first award, given to Worrel posthumously last year, was accepted by his widow, Susan, and daughter Kate. Skubal is the first person in the wider community to receive the honor.

Kindness, one gift card at a time

A group in Roeland Park has found a way to help local businesses and people in need, while giving police officers another opportunity to interact positively with the community.

Neighbors For a Better Roeland Park has started the Holiday Kindness Project, in which people are encouraged to purchase $10 to $20 gift certificates to Roeland Park businesses, ranging from salons and restaurants to big retailers like Walmart and Lowe’s. The certificates will be distributed to police officers who have the discretion to give them to needy people they encounter on the job.

The program lasts through Jan. 1. Gift certificates can be left with the cashier on the second floor of City Hall, 4600 W. 51st St., during business hours. They should be placed in an envelope labeled Holiday Kindness Project.

Cash donations, which will be used to buy gift certificates, also are accepted through PayPal (sheageist@gmail.com) or Venmo (@Shea-Geist). Note that the contribution is for the Holiday Kindness Project.

Olathe kids design national ornaments

Fifth-grade artists at Rolling Ridge Elementary School in Olathe have found a national audience for their creativity this holiday season — at the National Christmas Tree display in Washington, D.C.

One school from each state, territory and the District of Columbia is selected each year to design ornaments for the 56 trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree in President’s Park. Some ornaments may be displayed in the White House.

Art teacher Steve Peterik said about 20 students participated in the voluntary project from home during remote learning.

“Overall, I think all of the kids were blown away that our school, here in the middle of the country, would have the opportunity to have their work on a national stage,” Peterik said in a news release.

The directions asked the students to focus on state symbols rather than politics or a particular holiday. They were asked to draw what makes their state beautiful by showing people, places or things that capture the state’s spirit.

“I’ve been teaching for over 20 years and have been making my own art forever,” Peterik said. “I’ve never had the opportunity to have student work or my work on a national stage, let alone the chance it may hang in the White House.”

The Olathe School District has a second connection to the National Christmas Tree celebration: Joshua Hankey, director of bands at Summit Trail Middle School.

Hankey played the saxophone for the Dec. 3 lighting ceremony during a performance of “O Little Town of Bethlehem” by Christian singers Lynda Randle and Michael Tait. The performance can be seen at thenationaltree.org