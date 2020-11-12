Well built, OP. Thompson Park wins an Excellence in Construction award

The wing-shaped roof over the new performance stage in Thompson Park salutes the aviation history of downtown Overland Park, which once boasted an airfield built by city founder William B. Strang. Courtesy Overland Park

The recently revamped Thompson Park in downtown Overland Park has received an Excellence in Construction award from the local chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors of America.

The park prevailed over other Kansas City area projects in the “heavy infrastructure” category, the city said in a news release. The park, previously known as Santa Fe Commons, was renamed for retired car dealer Frank Thompson and his late wife Evangeline, who donated $1 million toward the upgrade.

Improvements to the 4.8-acre park, which reopened earlier this year, include two shelters, restrooms, a performance stage, seating areas, an outdoor working space with Wi-Fi, a playground and a small splash pad.

The Strang Carriage House was renovated and will be available to rent for special occasions. Overland Park founder William B. Strang built the stone structure in the early 1900s to house his carriages and cars, and to serve as a residence for his driver.

County joins wastewater/COVID study

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Johnson County has joined a Kansas effort to test sewage for the new coronavirus to gauge its spread up to a week before being reflected in statistics on new cases and hospitalizations.

“This study is of utmost importance to Kansas,” said Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, which is conducting the study with the University of Kansas.

“Not only will this give us more information about COVID-19 transmission in our communities, including Johnson County, but the data will assist us in response to the pandemic.”

The study began last spring with a dozen communities and has now grown to include 97 Kansas counties, the city said in a news release. Johnson County Wastewater is collecting samples at six wastewater treatment facilities.

“It’s an effective alternative to testing entire populations for the virus,” the news release stated.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Mission, Shawnee seek views on city direction

Leaders in two local communities — Mission and Shawnee — are asking the public for opinions as they create blueprints for future growth and development.

Shawnee embarked this fall on a new comprehensive plan called Achieve Shawnee. The city’s current plan dates to 1987.

An online public survey is available until Feb. 1 at achieveshawnee.com, which also contains details about the planning effort. The plan should be finished in mid-2021.

Hard copies of the survey are available at the city clerk’s counter at Shawnee City Hall, 11110 Johnson Drive.

Meanwhile, Mission will accept online survey responses through November for its comprehensive planning effort, called Tomorrow together.

Go to missionks.org to learn more and complete survey questions, which include an opportunity to vote on images for different styles of potential development.

Olathe scholar/athlete wins Heisman scholarship

Alex Birge, a senior who plays football and baseball at Olathe West High School, is a Kansas winner in the Heisman High School Athletic Scholarship program.

Each state selects two student athletes, one male and one female, to be considered for selection as a national finalist. State winners like Birge, who don’t advance to the finalist stage, receive $750 scholarships.

“Alex embodies everything you want in a high school student,” Olathe West Principal Jay Novacek said in a news release. “He works as hard in the classroom as he does on the athletic field. He is the definition of a scholar athlete.”

Lenexa holiday market

The traditional Lenexa Farmers Market has closed for the season, but shoppers have two opportunities to buy gifts at the Holiday Farmers Market.

They are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. Both events will be held in the Lenexa civic campus parking garage, 17201 W. 87th St. Parkway.

Visit lenexa.com for a list of vendors and merchandise.

Free workshop on holiday grief

For those who are grieving for lost loved ones during the holiday season, the Johnson County Park and Recreation District is offering a free virtual program at 1 p.m. Dec. 1.

Clara Sainte, a program director with Gilda’s Club Kansas City, will provide information about grief, especially during this time of year, and participants will be able to talk with others in the same situation.

Registration is required. Call 913-831-3359 or visit JCPRD.com, click on “Register for Activities” and search for activity number 7492.