Work starts soon on new I-35 interchange at 119th. Other project widens Olathe roads

A diverging diamond interchange and a wider 119th street are part of the upcoming I-35 interchange project in Olathe.

Construction is expected to begin late this year on a new diverging diamond interchange designed to alleviate congestion at 119th Street and Interstate 35 in northeast Olathe — an interchange used by more than 50,000 vehicles a day.

“Due to rapid growth in the area, this interchange is routinely saturated with vehicles backing up onto I-35, especially during peak morning and afternoon periods,” the city of Olathe said on its website. “The crash rate is 11 times the national average for comparable interchanges.”

Diverging diamond interchanges, which briefly move drivers to the left side of the road, improve safety and traffic flow by reducing motorists’ encounters with oncoming traffic. One such interchange can be found at Roe Avenue and Interstate 435.

The Olathe project also will widen 119th Street from Strang Line Road east of the interchange to Renner Boulevard on the west side. That means widening bridges over both I-35 and the BNSF Railway tracks.

Work also will include pedestrian accommodations, improved ramp capacity and extended turn lanes at 119th and Renner.

The project budget authorization — which includes design, land acquisition, staff time and other ancillary costs — has grown to $32 million from the $28 million approved by the City Council last year. Much of the increase is due to additional state and railway requirements for bridges.

However, all but $630,000 of the additional $4 million will be covered through savings achieved on other city road projects, Deputy Public Works Director Beth Wright told the City Council on Nov. 3. At that meeting, the council approved the larger budget and a $22.5 million construction contract with Miles Excavating Inc.

A federal grant is contributing $10 million to the project, and $5 million is coming from the state. The tentative completion date is in the spring of 2022.