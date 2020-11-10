Overland Park looks to parking and the rules that govern it

As Overland Park strives to be more livable and conducive to walking, biking and transit, officials plan to look at an issue that hasn’t been comprehensively examined in 30 years:

Parking and the rules that govern it.

Those regulations include the number of spaces required for apartments, offices, stores and other developments, as well as lighting, screening and landscaping in parking areas.

In a news release, the city said its parking standards were adopted in 1990 as part of a Unified Development Ordinance. The rules have been tweaked since then but not fully reviewed as they will be now. Items to be covered include:

▪ Off-street and on-street parking.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ The impact of automated vehicles and ride-sharing.

▪ The potential for shared-parking arrangements.

▪ Strategies to reduce conflict between vehicles and other kinds of transportation.

▪ Parking design and aesthetics.

▪ Potential funding mechanisms.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Preliminary recommendations could come as early as next spring.

Overland Park wants to engage the public in the planning process. To make comments, click on the news item at opkansas.org and fill out the Google form at the bottom.

Tax base keeps growing

Johnson County’s property tax base for 2021 reflects the hot housing market that buyers and sellers have seen in recent months.

Real estate values increased 5.38% since last year, rising to nearly $11.4 billion as of Oct. 31, compared to $10.8 billion at the same time in 2019.

But the value of personal property such as cars, trucks and other items that are subject to the property tax — declined nearly 14%. That part of the tax base fell to $76.5 million as of Oct. 31, compared to $88.8 million last year.

Because personal property is a small part of the total, property valuations overall grew 5.23%, from not quite $11.2 billion in the fall of 2019 to more than $11.7 billion at the end of October. That figure also includes state-assessed utilities, which increased in value by 5.51%.

Lenexa makes it easier to find lost pet

When Lenexa residents license their pets for 2021, they will receive a new kind of tag that could help lost pets find their way home more quickly.

Working with PetHub, the city will provide digital ID tags for licensed animals. Pet owners can create free online profiles for their animals, and anyone who finds a lost pet can use the QR code or the number to report the animal to a round-the-clock call center.

“According to data from PetHub, 98% of pets recovered through their service get home before they enter a shelter,” the city said in a news release.

The free membership includes access to the 24/7 lost pet call center. For a fee, residents can be notified automatically if someone scans an animal’s tag, and they can see a map showing the pet’s location.

The new tags also come with an epoxy coating that makes them more durable and and less likely to jingle when the animal moves.

Lenexa requires annual licenses for all cats and dogs that are at least 6 months old.

Wilder Bluff Park takes shape in Shawnee

Shawnee is continuing work on the 40-acre Wilder Park at 55th Street and Belmont Drive in the northwest part of the city.

The park, to be completed next spring, will include a playground and splash pad, rain gardens, a shelter with outdoor fireplace and a trail system to complement a large natural prairie on the property.

Faith during tough times

For post-election Kansas City, a local foundation has planned a virtual interfaith panel aimed at healing people’s spirits during this period of political division and loss created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The free forum was organized by The Faith Always Wins Foundation/SevenDays, which was created by Mindy Corporon after her son and father were killed several years ago in a hate crime at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park.

Moderated by former Kansas City Star columnist Bill Tammeus, “Leaning on our Faith for Inspiration & Hope” will begin at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 on Zoom. It will feature experts from various faith traditions and include a question-and-answer session plus breakout rooms for discussion.

Register at http://bit.ly/FAWNov1220.

Free forum on galaxies

A free online program later this month will provide information about the universe and Earth’s home galaxy, the Milky Way.

“Astronomically Speaking, Galaxies,” featuring Jackie Beucher from the Astronomical Society of Kansas City, will be presented at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 24. The hour-long program is suitable for all ages.

To register by phone, call 913-831-3359. To register online, go to jcprd.com, click on “Register for Activities” and search for activity number 7491.

Sales taxes approved

Voters approved sales taxes in Leawood and Roeland Park that will assure funding is available for capital improvements in the two cities.

When the ballots were counted, unofficial returns showed about 58% of Roeland Park votes had said yes to the city’s proposal to trade in one sales tax for a larger one. Approval means the sales tax will increase from a quarter-cent to a half-cent starting Jan. 1, generating $375,000 more per year. The new tax will expire at the end of 2030.

In Leawood, just over 60% of voters agreed to renew an eighth-cent sales tax for street and stormwater improvements. It will expire in mid-2028.