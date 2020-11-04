Olathe sharing info about what residents, motorists need to know about 119th project

The city of Olathe is sharing information about what residents, motorists and nearby businesses can expect from a highway project. Courtesy City of Olathe

Before construction begins this fall on a new interchange at 119th Street and Interstate 35, the city of Olathe is sharing information about what residents, motorists and nearby businesses can expect from the project.

A virtual public meeting will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 5, where project information will be presented every half hour followed by questions and answers. The Zoom link is us/j/99994524570, and the meeting ID is 999 9452 4570.

An open house is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe St. Attendance will be limited to 20 people at a time to maintain social distancing.

Questions or concerns can be relayed to city officials ahead of time at olatheks.org. Go to the city event calendar and click on the meeting to bring up more information and a link.

Project details can be found at OlatheKS.org/119.

