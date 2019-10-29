Overland Park Orchestra names a new conductor

Raffaele Cipriano

County looks to Arizona for appraiser

The Johnson County Commission has hired someone to become the county’s next appraiser once he is credentialed in Kansas.

David “Beau” Boisvert, who currently works in Arizona, will be the county’s director of appraisal operations starting Nov. 14 and continuing through June 30, 2021. Boisvert will run the office and manage the team, while Jeff Holsapple — as interim county appraiser — will handle the statutorily required duties of the appraiser’s office until Boisvert meets the state’s requirements to fulfill all the duties.

The appraiser is responsible for accurately valuing property for tax purposes.

Boisvert has nearly 25 years of appraisal experience and most recently has been chief deputy for the Yavapai County Assessor’s Office in Prescott, Ariz. He also spent 11 years in the Maricopa County Assessor’s Office in Arizona, including three years as chief appraiser. Maricopa County includes the Phoenix area.

“The board was impressed with Mr. Boisvert’s experience in such a large county as Maricopa, where he led a staff of 190 and oversaw the valuation of 1.6 million parcels, about eight times the number of parcels in Johnson County,” County Commission Chairman Ed Eilert said in a press release.

“In addition to Maricopa and Yavapai counties, cities and counties have hired him as a consultant to improve their business practices. He has a track record of operating efficiently with set policies and state requirements.”

The former appraiser, Paul Welcome, retired from Johnson County in June.

Church concert to benefit Habitat for Humanity

A Nov. 3 concert presented by Village Presbyterian Church will celebrate the work of Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year as well as a 40-year partnership with the church. Village Church is the local Habitat’s longest sponsoring organization.

“Let My Love Be Heard” will be performed at 3 p.m. in the Village on Mission sanctuary, 6641 Mission Road in Prairie Village. The concerts features the choirs of the church’s Mission and Antioch campuses, as well as a string quintet.

Admission is free, but offerings will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City.

“Everything on the concert is about loving your neighbor – not just saying all are welcome but actually accepting them and loving them,” William Breytspraak, the church’s director of music ministry, said in a press release.

Cedar Roe Library closed for repairs

The Cedar Roe Library is closed through Dec. 29 so crews can re-roof and deep-clean the building at 5120 Cedar St. in Roeland Park. The library board has approved $58,391 for the project.

All held materials were automatically shifted to the Antioch Library, but patrons can go online to make different arrangements. No returned materials will be accepted at Cedar Roe until it reopens at 9 a.m. Dec. 30.

New conductor for OP Orchestra

With a new conductor, the Overland Park Orchestra will present its next free concert at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 3.

After being guest conductor at the orchestra’s first concert of the season, Raffaele Cipriano has taken the post permanently. He holds a doctorate in orchestra conducting from the University of Kansas, as well as a Ph.D. in computer science and degrees in piano, choral conducting and composition. He also directs the Philharmonia of Greater Kansas City.

Nancy Clark, a spokeswoman for the orchestra, said the previous conductor, Shah Sadikov, left by mutual agreement. The orchestra had announced his hiring in July 2018.

The Nov. 3 concert, featuring Rossini’s Overture to “Barber of Seville” and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, will be at Knox Presbyterian Church, 9595 W. 95th St. in Overland Park.

SM West journalism teacher honored

Amy Morgan, who teaches journalism at Shawnee Mission West High School, is one of seven educators nationwide to receive the 2019 Pioneer Award from the National Scholastic Press Association. It’s the highest honor the organization gives to journalism educators.

Dow Tate, who teaches at Shawnee Mission East High School, won the award last year.

Resource fair for families

Parents and others are invited to a free resource fair on Nov. 1 where they can learn about the services offered to families in Johnson County.

More than 30 organizations will be represented that offer marriage and family therapy, play therapy, support groups, parenting classes, adoption resources and more.

The event, sponsored by the 10th Judicial District and the Johnson County Bar Association, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Johnson County Administration Building, 111 S. Cherry St. in Olathe. No RSVP is required.

Creating communities for all ages

A panel discussion on Nov. 2 will explore how local governments can create communities that are welcoming to residents of all ages.

Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Johnson County, the discussion will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park. The panelists will be Gene Wilson, an expert on the aging population, and Melissa Rooker, executive director of the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund

The public is invited to the free event.

Veterans eligible for free truck-driver training at JCCC

A federal grant will allow veterans or their immediate family members to complete a truck-driver training program for free at Johnson County Community College.

Fifteen scholarships will be presented during a 12-month award period for the Commercial Driver’s License (CDL-A) program. The grant comes from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

For more information, go to www.jccc.edu/academics/ce/commercial-drivers-license-ce/index.html.

‘Anything Goes’ on JCC stage

The Jewish Community Center will open its 15th theater season on Nov. 2 with the Cole Porter musical “Anything Goes,” a tale of boy-meets-girl on the high seas.

Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 7, 9, 14 and 16, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Nov. 3, 10 and 17, at the Lewis and Shirley White Theatre, 5801 W. 115th St. in Overland Park.

Buy tickets at TheWhiteTheatre.org.