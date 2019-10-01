Johnson County Government has hired Pam Harris, its first housing resource recruiter.

Johnson County Government has hired its first housing resource recruiter, who is working with existing and new landlords to generate more affordable housing for people who have qualified for the federal rent subsidy program commonly known as Section 8.

Pam Harris works for Johnson County Housing Services. Eventually, the county said, the position is expected to evolve into working with developers as well to create affordable places for people to live.

“There are two primary risks landlords face: payment and damage,” Harris said in a news release. “Participation in the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program significantly reduces both. We strive to make the landlord’s experience simple and profitable.”

Johnson County has roughly 1,450 HUD-authorized vouchers that serve nearly 3,000 people, officials said. Rental units are provided by more than 200 private landlords, but at least 300 applicants are on the waiting list.

To vote in November, register by Oct. 15

Oct. 15 is the last day to register for the Nov. 5 election in Kansas.

“Every eligible American deserves the chance to participate in this year’s pivotal elections,” said Ellen Miller, president of the League of Women Voters of Johnson County. “Voter registration is the first step to ensuring your voice is heard.”

Kansans can check their registrations and register, if needed, at ksvotes.org.

All Johnson County voters will choose trustees for Johnson County Community College. Municipal and school board races are on the ballot, too. Visit jocoelection.org to see what positions will be filled on Nov. 5 and to learn more about registration in the county.

Close bedroom doors at night, fire department says

For safety, the Lenexa Fire Department is urging citizens to close their bedroom doors before going to sleep at night..

“This simple act can keep a fire from spreading, limit damage, keep temperatures and carbon monoxide levels down and even save your life,” the department said.

JoCo acquires first all-electric car

For the first time, Johnson County Government has an all-electric vehicle in its fleet. It’s a Nissan Leaf that will be used mostly by Mike Boothe, the Department of Health and Environment’s air quality compliance specialist.

This is the latest in a series of “cleaner” cars that Boothe has used. TheLeaf replaces a 2004 hybrid car, and before that, Boothe converted a 1990 Ford Explorer to run on propane, which burns cleaner than gasoline.

“I conduct inspections at various manufacturing companies and facilities within Johnson County that are subject to the Clean Air Act,” Boothe said in a news release. “I believe that we should lead by example, to not only talk the talk, but also walk the walk.”

Scarecrow Fest in downtown Shawnee

Look for plenty of orange in downtown Shawnee on Oct. 5 when the annual Scarecrow Festival takes place — rain or shine — from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

The free event, at City Hall near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road, is being presented by the Shawnee Downtown Partnership. It includes scarecrow making, pumpkin decorating, a Farmers’ Market and seasonal displays.

A scarecrow contest is being held for businesses and merchants, and visitors can see their displays at City Hall and along Johnson Drive. Visitors also can sample baked goods that have been entered in a baking contest that includes categories for pumpkin pie, fruit pie and pumpkin bread. Winners in each category will receive a $50 prize.

Dumpster Days in Lenexa

Lenexa residents have a chance to unload their surplus stuff during Dumpster Days early next month.

Items can be taken to the Municipal Services Service Center, 7700 Cottonwood St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5-6. Donations will be accepted for the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Oct. 5 only. Those using the site will be asked to prove residency.

Acceptable Items include appliances, furniture, lamps and light fixtures, tires, electronics, ballasts and yard waste. Go to Lenexa.com for a list of prohibited items and fees.

Free orchestra concert Oct. 6

The Overland Park Orchestra will open its 2019-2020 season with a concert at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Knox Presbyterian Church, 9595 W. 95th St. in Overland Park.

The performance — with music by Beethoven, von Suppe, Bizet and Sibelius — is free and open to the public. The concert is sponsored by the city of Overland Park.

Open house for Parkinson’s center

The Parkinson’s Exercise & Wellness Center, a non-profit dedicated to people with Parkinson’s Disease, will host an open house on Oct. 12 in its quarters at 3665 W. 95th St. in the RanchMart South shopping center.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can see class demonstrations, talk with members and enjoy light refreshments.

The center says it has five certified coaches, offers 33 classes a week and takes general fitness classes to senior living homes. It also hosts support groups and social gatherings, as well as fitness programs for caregivers.

Tomahawk teacher honored

A Shawnee Mission educator has earned the 2019 Outstanding Educator of Students with Autism Award from the Midwest Symposium for Leadership in Behavior Disorders.

Carrie Paullin, a Structured Learning Classroom teacher at Tomahawk Elementary School, is being recognized for her work in family support and training, use of evidence-based practices and activities she’s led outside the classroom that support people with disabilities.

Merriam throws lawn party Oct. 5

The Merriam Marketplace will be the site of a huge lawn party on Oct. 5 with live music on two stages, food trucks, adult beverages, a cornhole tournament and activities for kids.

The music for Merriam Drive Life starts at 11 a.m., and the last concert, by Noe Palma, ends at 6. The marketplace is at 5740 Merriam Drive.