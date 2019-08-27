JoCo Courthouse ‘topped out’ at ceremony on Aug. 13

After putting their signatures on it, Johnson County officials posed with the white beam before it was hoisted to the highest point in the structural framing of the new courthouse.

Last steel beam placed in new courthouse





Johnson County has marked a milestone in the construction of its courthouse in downtown Olathe.

During a “topping out” ceremony on Aug. 13, crews raised the last steel beam 238 feet to the highest point in the courthouse’s structural framing, which is now completed.

“Nail by nail, beam by beam, and now we’re really starting to see the vision of what this landmark will look like,” Olathe Mayor Michael Copeland said at the ceremony. “It’s already changed the shape of Olathe’s downtown.”

The courthouse is scheduled to open in early 2021 with 28 courtrooms and 350,000 square feet of space.

Lenexa outlines golf cart regs

Lenexa has issued rules for the use of golf carts on city streets, after passing an ordinance permitting them on public roads with speed limits of 25 miles per hour or less.

The rules specify that the carts are prohibited on public sidewalks, jogging paths or other locations normally used for pedestrian traffic. And carts can be driven on private property only with the owner’s consent.

The carts must be insured like any other motor vehicle, driven only by licensed drivers and equipped with headlights, tail lights and brake lights. Drivers also must obey all traffic laws, including DUI and the transportation of open containers of alcohol.

The number of riders on a golf cart is limited to the number of factory-installed seats. Bench seats are limited to three people.

Merriam aims to keep oldest part of community center

The city of Merriam will hire a structural engineer to evaluate the oldest part of the Irene B. French Community Center — which dates to 1911 — after a citizens committee recommended preserving as much of it as possible and tearing down the rest once the city opens a new community center next year.

The 5701 Merriam Drive Steering Committee, named for the address of the French center, shared its final report with the City Council on Aug. 12. The group envisioned razing the newer parts of the building to make way for playgrounds, green space and an amphitheater/stage.

The city will resume discussions on future use of the property once the engineering study is finished early next year. Officials said the decision should be made before the property is vacated next summer when the new community center opens in Vavra Park at 6040 Slater St.

NDO discussion coming up in OP

An informational item on non-discrimination ordinances will be discussed at the Sept. 4 meeting of the Overland Park City Council’s Community Development Committee.

A number of cities have passed such ordinances prohibiting discrimination against LGBTQ people, but Overland Park has not.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 8500 Santa Fe Drive.

Candidate forum for JCCC trustees

The public is invited to a candidate forum Sept. 3 for those seeking a seat on the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees.

All six candidates who survived the August primary are expected to attend: Greg Musil, Nancy Ingram, Jameia Haines, Laura Smith-Everett, Lori Bell and Colleen Cunningham.

The race has garnered a lot of attention because the winning candidates will influence the selection of a new college president. Other issues include the appropriate level of tuition and faculty/administration relations.

The forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Johnson County and the JCCC Faculty Association, will begin at 7 p.m. in the Hudson Auditorium of the Nerman Museum on the college campus, College Boulevard and Quivira Road. JCCC Professor Terri Easley-Giraldo will moderate.

A public reception will follow the forum.

New Park director named

With the departure of Executive Director Jill Geller, the Johnson County parks system won’t need to undertake a long search, or even name an interim replacement.

Instead, Deputy Director Jeff Stewart will take the top spot on Sept. 21, the day after Geller leaves to take a job in California.

The Johnson County Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners made the decision at its regular meeting on Aug. 21.

Stewart, who played baseball at Kansas State University, became the Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s first deputy director in April 2016, after leading the Gardner Parks and Recreation Department since March 2000. He previously worked in the Kansas communities of Independence and Junction City.

As deputy director, Stewart has served as superintendent of the Administrative Services Division. He also facilitated cooperative projects with municipalities, made presentations to local groups and represented the parks district on county committees and work groups. He oversaw implementation of the district’s 2015 Legacy Plan, and worked on various special projects.

“JCPRD has received national recognition, accolades, gold medals and accreditations for our management of parks and recreation programs,” said Board chairman Steve Baru. “That happens because we have talented staff. Because of the demonstrated talent we already have in house, we knew we wouldn’t need to look far to find our next leader.

“Jeff has proven his leadership skills as deputy director and the board saw him as a natural fit to step in and fill the executive director position.”

Construction closes one access point on Mill Creek Trail

The Mill Creek Streamway Park access point near Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview Road was scheduled to close Aug. 26 for about five weeks to accommodate nearby construction on Ridgeview. The timetable is subject to favorable weather.

Bicyclists and pedestrians can reach the trail at the 87th Lane access point west of Woodland Road or at Craig Crossing Park just south of Woodland Road and 91st Street.

Spring Hill seeks broadband partner

The city of Spring Hill is seeking a partner to bring fiber-based, high-speed internet service to the city, which has lacked the digital infrastructure now demanded in homes and businesses. Those interested have until Sept. 30 to respond.

The city issued a Request for Proposals on Aug. 12, seeing an entity to build, or partner with the city to build, a Gigabit-class network that will bring fiber service to the end users.

The RFP culminates more than two years of work by the city-appointed Broadband Task Force, which was formed in January 2017 to suggest ways to improve internet service in Spring Hill.

It’s a problem encountered by other outlying towns bypassed by cable companies or other internet providers. De Soto partnered last fall with RG Fiber of Baldwin City, Kansas, to solve its longstanding broadband deficiency, and the company has since brought 10-gigabit service to De Soto.

Recycling Extravaganza is Sept. 7.

It’s time to round up the stuff you don’t want, because the next Fall Recycling Extravaganza is coming up on Sept. 7. The event is billed as a one-stop place to recycle just about anything.

Accepted items include small appliances, toys, bicycles, books, clothing, cabinetry and household fixtures, electronics, tools for the garden or workshop, eyeglasses, small musical instruments, pet supplies and medical equipment like CPAP machines, wheelchairs and hospital beds.

Mattresses and box springs can be recycled for $15 each, and a $5 donation is suggested for document shredding. A fee also will be charged for older, bulky electronics.

The event lasts from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside Black & Veatch headquarters, 11401 Lamar Ave. in Overland Park. Go to OPkansas.org for more details.

OP program develops leaders





The Overland Park Chamber of Commerce Foundation is seeking nominations for its 2020 Leadership Overland Park class, which begins in January. They are due at the chamber offices by Sept. 6.

The program educates motivated leaders about the community and prepares them to accept leadership roles. Criteria include leadership ability or potential ability, and a strong commitment to the community. Class members participate in 10 all-day sessions held January through June.

The nomination form is available at opchamber.org on the Leadership Overland Park page found under “Chamber Programs & Events” or by calling 913-491-3600.

Do you have a relative with mental illness?

A free, 12-week course begins Sept. 9 for people with a loved-one struggling with mental illness.

Sponsored by Jewish Family Services and NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness), the classes generally meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday evenings, but two classes will be on Tuesdays in October. Participants must commit to all 12 classes, which will be held at the Jewish Community Campus, 5801 W. 115th St. in Overland Park.

Class members will learn communication and problem-solving techniques as well as coping mechanisms.

Register in advance by contacting John Thompson at 816-763-6169 or tntkc@hotmail.com. Course details are at www.nami.org.

Survey asks opinion on signage

As local jurisdictions continue to offer more amenities for bus and streetcar riders, bicyclists and walkers, Kansas City area planners are looking at creating a regional signage system to direct travelers who choose not to use the automobile.

The highways and major roads already have plenty of such signs.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, in partnership with the Mid-America Regional Council, is leading an effort, Connecting Our Region, to help cities and counties coordinate the signage system that will help people make better use of the trails, bike lanes and transit system to get where they want to go.

“The goal of Connecting Our Region is to develop a system that helps users find the logical and safe connections between key destinations and commercial districts,” according to the project website.

Now, citizens are being asked to take a brief survey to help identify the types of signs and information that will be most helpful. Find it at ConnectingOurRegion.com.