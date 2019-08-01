Gardner police have created Safe Exchange zones for internet, child custody exchanges

The Safe Exchange Zone is well-lit and covered by 24-hour video surveillance cameras. Submitted

The Gardner Police Department has created a safe place outside its headquarters for child custody exchanges and internet commerce transactions.

The Safe Exchange Zone is defined by signs and blue lines painted around several stalls in the main parking lot at the new Gardner Justice Center, 16540 Moonlight Road. It’s in full view of Moonlight Road, well-lighted and covered by 24-hour video surveillance cameras.

Olathe pool season winding down

Olathe’s outdoor pools will soon begin closing for the season as summer staffers go back to school.

Aug. 4 is the last day to swim at Mill Creek Pool, and Aug. 11 will be the last day for the Frontier and Oregon Trail pools.

After Aug. 11, Black Bob Bay will move to a weekends-only schedule before closing on Labor Day, Sept. 2.

Does your child struggle with anxiety?

Starting next month, the Olathe Public Schools will offer a free five-week course designed to help parents in the district whose children have anxiety.

The sessions will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the Thursdays of Sept. 12, Sept. 19, Sept. 26, Oct. 3 and Oct. 10 at Summit Trail Middle School, 22201 W. 118th St. Parents may attend all sessions or as many as their schedule allows.

Online registration is required. Find the link in the July 18 news announcement of the classes at olatheschools.org. Parents must provide their student’s name, school ID and school name to register.

The classes are sponsored by the Olathe Public Schools, the Olathe Public Schools Foundation, First National Bank, Two Tents Intensive Outpatient Program and The Anxiety Center at Renew Counseling. Questions should be directed to Angie Salava, the district’s director of social emotional learning and mental health services, at anssalava@olatheschools.org or Jason Bohn of Renew Counseling at jason@anxietycenterkc.com.

Library book sale concludes Aug. 4

A book sale organized by the Friends of the Olathe Public Library will continue through Aug. 4 at the library’s Teen Commons, 16160 W. 135th St.

Regular sale hours were scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 3. The event wraps up on Aug. 4 with a “sack sale” from 1 to 4 p.m., where customers can fill a sack for $6. If they buy two sacks, they get four more for free.

She’s an International Thespian Officer

Anna Hastings, a senior at Olathe South High School, is one of six students nationwide elected to serve as an International Thespian officer.

“It takes at a lot of service and a little good luck to be selected for this honor,” said David Hastings, Olathe South theater teacher and Anna’s father. “Olathe South theater and our district are very proud of Anna.”

Hastings is the second International Thespian Officer from Olathe in as many years. The other was Emily Martin from Olathe North High School.

Get dirty at the Gardner Grind

The Gardner Grind, which takes place Aug. 17, is not for the faint of heart.

The mile-long adventure race for ages 7 and up at Celebration Park will include obstacles, water challenges and mud. Snacks and musical entertainment are part of the event as well.

The first heat starts at 8 a.m., with two to three heats per hour. Registrants can choose to race from 8 to 9 a.m. or 9 to 10 a.m. The cost is $25 in advance and $30 on race day.

Get registration details through the calendar listing at gardnerkansas.gov.

Two recent grads picked for internships

Two 2019 Olathe South High School graduates have been selected as Bank of America Student Leaders, enabling them to build work force and leadership skills through a paid summer internship at local nonprofits. They are among four Kansas City area students to be selected.

Spencer Foster’s internship includes stints at Clement Waters, Crosslines Community Outreach, Crestview Elementary YMCA Day Camp, Kansas City Farm School at Gibbs Road, Turnstyles Thrift and Lakeside Nature Center. Frida Andrade was assigned to Habitat for Humanity, Clement Waters, Nourish KC, Wonderscope Children’s Museum, Lakeside Nature Center and Turnstyles Thrift.

Learn to cook well on a budget

Delicious, nutritious and affordable.

Those are the kind of meals that families on a budget like to prepare, and K-State Extension master food volunteers will be at the Olathe Downtown Library at 2 p.m. Aug. 3 to show you how. The library is at 201 E. Park St.