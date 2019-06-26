Fireworks and other Fourth of July fun in JoCo

Live music, food trucks and fireworks will be part of the action at Corporate Woods Founders’ Park, 9711 W. 109th St. File photo

All across Johnson County, communities have planned Fourth of July activities ranging from parades and road races to colossal fireworks displays.

One fireworks display is scheduled for July 3 in the northeast part of the county, and will be plenty more booms the following evening. Among the bigger events:

July 3

Roeland Park/Westwood/Fairway: The three cities are collaborating on a fireworks display beginning at dusk at Bishop Miege High School, 5041 Reinhardt Drive in Roeland Park. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and walk to the event if possible. Parking is limited.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

July 4

Overland Park: Live music, food trucks and fireworks will be part of the action at Corporate Woods Founders’ Park, 9711 W. 109th St. The main event begins at 5 p.m., but a pop-up yoga class is scheduled for 10 a.m. on the lawn for those who bring their own mat or towel.

Evening activities include the First Watch veterans appreciation dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.; performances at 6 p.m. by State Line Drive and 8 p.m. by Noe Palma, and fireworks about 9:45 p.m. The free dinner is for veterans, who have proof of service, and their immediate families. The rain date is July 5 for fireworks only.

Special activities will be offered at the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead from 9 a.m. to noon, including a pig-calling contest at 10 a.m. and a bike parade at 11 a.m. for kids who bring their vehicles to the petting zoo at 13800 Switzer Road. The holiday admission fee at Deanna Rose is $3 and free for kids under 2.

Lenexa: The Lenexa Freedom Run – which includes 5K and 10K versions for runners, walkers and parents with strollers – begins at 7 a.m. in Old Town Lenexa at Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road.

Then, at 10 a.m., an old-fashioned Fourth of July parade will head north on Park Street from Santa Fe Trail Drive and then east on 90th Place, south on Pflumm Road, east/northeast on Santa Fe Trail Drive, south on Noland Road, west on 94th Street and south on Pflumm to 95th Street.

Olathe: The annual fireworks display will begin at dark – about 9:45 p.m. – at the College Boulevard Activity Complex, 11031 S. Valley Parkway. Ancillary parking will be available at Olathe Northwest High School, 21300 College Blvd., and Meadow Lane Elementary School, 21880 College Blvd.

Leawood: The free city celebration starts at 6 p.m. in Leawood City Park, 10601 Lee Blvd., and features games, food vendors, a Mad Science Stage Show at 7 p.m. and music by the Mikey Needleman Band at 7:30 p.m.. Fireworks begin about 9:45 p.m. For $5, kids 14 and under can get an activity band for certain rides. Park free along Tomahawk Creek Parkway and take a shuttle to the park, which will be closed to most vehicles.

Prairie Village: The annual VillageFest celebration will begin with a $5 pancake breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and free, family-friendly activities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the municipal campus located at 77th Street and Mission Road. Look for puppets, crafts, a petting zoo, pony rides, a trackless train, a children’s bike parade, live music and more.

Gardner: Country music singer David Nail will headline the free Fourth of July event in Celebration Park, which also includes bounce houses, portable zip lines, other entertainment and fireworks. The entertainment begins at 3:30 p.m. at the park, 32501 W. 159th St. and the fireworks show starts at 10. Shuttles will run from Gardner Edgerton High School, 425 N. Waverly St.

Merriam: At 1 p.m., the Greater Kansas City American Legion Band will present a free patriotic concert at Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive. The Flags 4 Freedom display will continue through July 6, with more than 1,500 U.S. flags placed at the marketplace, the Irene B. French Community Center and along Merriam and Johnson drives.