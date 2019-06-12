Springtime events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

Olathe’s Annual Kids Fishing Derby is June 15. File photo

June 15

Olathe’s Annual Kids Fishing Derby: Spend the morning fishing with family and friends at the Derby, oriented to ages 3 to 15, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cedar Lake, 5500 S. Lone Elm Road, Olathe.

June 14-15

Arts in the Park: Enjoy music, food and shopping from local artists, children’s activities, inflatables, an art tent and more, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 15, Macken Park, 800 Clark Ferguson Drive, Kansas City, free.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

June 16

Sixth Annual Future Stages Festival: Showcasing 700 youth performers, 34 community arts groups on four stages, includes art activities and giveaway, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kauffman Center for Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway, Kansas City, free.

June 17

AP Movie Screening: “Dark Money” by Kimberly Reed, a film about hidden political contributions, 7 to 9 p.m., Westport Coffee House Theater, 4010 Pennsylvania, Kansas City, free.

June 19

Fried Chicken Ice Cream & Model A’s Oh My: Feast on fried chicken dinner, along with ice cream, the A’s model A Ford club will bring their vintage vehicles, reservations required, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, $10, 913-248-2360.

Free for all Yoga: Participants are asked to bring yoga mat and water, instructor Kim Derry will instruct the class, 9:30 a.m, The Square, 100 East Main, Smithville, kgb_destiny@hotmail.com.

June 21

Party in Your Park: Enjoy a day at the park with a light dinner, inflatables, music and more, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Quail Creek Park, 7024 Grandview Ave., Merriam, free.

June 22

Summer Bash Fundraiser: Music and food, featuring Paradize band and DJ Bobby C, tickets include dinner, raffles and auctions, proceeds to benefit Fiesta Hispana, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Guardian Angels, 4232 Mercier St., Kansas City, $15 advance, $20, 913-927-2466, 816-807-9866.

Third Annual Horseshoe Tournament: Day of fun includes a T-shirt, trophy, first and second place along with concession stand, proceeds to benefit the I Am Dom Foundation, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jarboe Park, 1150 W. 17th., Kansas City.

Pie Making Demonstration At the Farmhouse: Using the 1920s style wood burning cook stove, instructor will highlight crust and filling, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hart DeCaeny Farmhouse, 11501 W. 57th St., free with museum admission, 913-248-2360.

June 26

Test Drive a School Bus Hiring Event: Come to the first student job fair to test drive a school bus, Olathe School district, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Indian Trail Middle School, 1440 E. 151 St., Olathe, 913-269-1041 or darlene.davis@firstgroup.com.

Jammin on the Green with the Kansas City Ukesters: Annual concert will present renditions of popular music of the 1920s played by the instrument of that era, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, free.

Free for all Yoga: Participants are asked to bring your own yoga mat and water, instructor Kim Derry will get the class started, 9:30 a.m, The Square, 100 East Main, Smithville, kgb_destiny@hotmail.com.

June 28

Parked: Food trucks, fireworks, music, bring your blanket or lawn chairs to listen to the music, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Stump Park, 4751 Woodland Drive, Shawnee, cityofshawnee.org.

June 29

Kansas City Kansas Street Blues Festival: Celebrate the rich history of Kansas City’s blues and jazz heritage, a variety of booths, music, bring chairs, blankets, 1:45 to 11 p.m., Lavender’s Circle L Ranch 39 24 N. 49th Drive, Kansas City, Kansas, $10 advance, $15, 913-991-3451 or www.kcblues.com.

June 29-30

Kansas City Market for Makers: Stuff your free tote with items from small makers from around the region, food trucks, music and more, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Studio Dan Meiners, 2500 West Pennway St., Kansas City, $7.

July 13

KC Taco Fest: $2 tacos, cerveza, margarita, tequila and live music, competition among participating food vendor to determine the best tacos, 3 to 10 p.m., Crossroads KC, 417 E. 18th St., Kansas City, crossroadskc.com.