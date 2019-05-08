Pointer mix, tabby take the spotlight at Unleashed Pet Rescue

Doofus Denim

Age: 2 1/2 years old

Breed: German short-haired pointer mix

Gender: Male

Doofus is the kind of pet we like to call a hip dog, he just always wants to be by your side, attached at the hip. Whether it’s snuggling on the couch in front of the TV, cruising the strip in the passenger’s seat of your car or long walks around the neighborhood, he’s there. This playful boy is looking for a home with other doggy friends, kids that are older than 5 years old, and preferably no cats. This joyful dog would make a great addition to any family’s pack.

Solo Lil Kitten

Age: 3 years old

Breed: Domestic short hair tabby

Gender: Male

Solo Lil Kitten wasn’t quite sure what to think of the shelter life when he came to Unleashed back in March. He spent a lot of time observing the world from the top of a tower in our cat room, but quickly figured out that being next to his other cat and human friends is the better spot to be. Now he observes the world with a hopeful gaze, and watches the door and waits for the day his forever family walks in to adopt him.

To learn more about Doofus, Solo, or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.