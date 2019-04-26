Leawood to commemorate first shopping area

The shape of the Leawood Shops mirrors that of the intersection at Lee Boulevard and Somerset Drive. Special to The Star

Leawood will salute its first commercial development – a little shopping area at Lee Boulevard and Somerset Drive – with the dedication of a bronze plaque at 6 p.m. May 9.

George Martin and his cousin, Cliff Brisbois, built the Leawood Shops in 1951, the city said, and it was among the first shopping centers south of the Plaza.

Martin and his wife Dorothy operated Martin’s Finer Foods, which anchored the center, until they retired in 1980. Martin’s customers could run a tab at the grocery -- a convenience in the days before ubiquitous charge cards. Parents could dispatch a child to pick up milk or bread without sending cash with them.

Dorothy Martin operated a gift shop in the grocery store, the city said, and provided seating where women could enjoy the coffee she served.

The first shops also included Bickley’s Pharmacy with its soda fountain, Joe Stoval’s Barber Shop where a child’s first haircut was free, Marvin’s Hobby Shop and Leawood Cleaners.

There’s still a barber pole at the center, but now the shop is called Tarantino’s Family Cuts. Other tenants include a dental practice, a kitchen design center, home decor shop, hair color studio and -- on opposite sides of the center – an animal grooming business and a boarding/daycare facility for dogs.

The plaque will be dedicated by the Leawood Historic Commission and the owners of Leawood Shops. Members of the public are encouraged to bring photos and memorabilia to the event, where they can meet members of the Martin and Brisbois families.

Parking is available on side streets but limited at the center, so visitors are encouraged to carpool or walk.