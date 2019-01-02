Overland Park households placed in new City Council wards

Overland Park tweaks ward boundaries
As of Jan. 1, about 5,200 Overland Park households were placed in new City Council wards as part of district boundary review that takes place every two years. The idea is to balance the number of residents among wards as residential growth continues in the south part of the city.
Under city policy and state law, the population should not deviate more than 10 percent among the city’s six wards. However, last year’s review found a 15 percent deviation.
The redistricting affects households in wards 1, 2, 3, 5, and 6. The city is notifying those residents by postcard this month.
Roeland Park to outline pool proposals
Roeland Park’s next quarterly forum will be of interest to anyone who likes to swim or has children who do.
The presentation will outline recommendations from Waters Edge Aquatic Design, a consulting firm the city hired to evaluate the future of its aquatic center. The forum begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive.
Roeland Park undertook the pool study after the Johnson County Park and Recreation announced that it would no longer share operating costs as of May 2019. The city also had been dealing with a number of maintenance issues and the loss of the dome that had allowed year-round swimming. A storm damaged the dome beyond repair.
After studying various options, Waters Edge said that operating the pool for just the three summer months made the most financial sense. It outlined the costs and benefits of three levels of capital investment: maintaining current operations, making basic upgrades and creating a family aquatic center with a lot of amenities.
Lenexa sending out ‘complete streets’ survey
Some Lenexa residents will receive surveys this month to help guide city in creating a transportation network that serves not just cars and trucks, but also bicyclists, pedestrians and transit users.
It’s the next step in the city’s Complete Streets Study. The survey results will help officials draft a complete streets policy, which will be unveiled in the spring.
Open house focuses on SM Signature Programs
Middle and high school students and their family members are invited to the Shawnee Mission School District’s annual Signature Program Open House on Jan. 15.
Students will able to visit classrooms and labs, speak with instructors and current students and learn about the Signature Programs.
The open house is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71st St.
Signature Programs are offered in the areas of animation and game design, biotechnology, culinary arts and baking, engineering, health science, International Baccalaureate and law, public safety and security.
Prairie Village seeks nominations for award
The Prairie Village Tree Board is seeking nominations for this year’s Arbor Day Honoree, recognizing past or current residents Prairie Village residents who have had a positive lasting impact on the city.
The individuals or couples may be living or deady may be living or dead and have served in any capacity. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 28, but nominations received later will be considered for next year.
Nomination forms are available at pvkansas.com or at City Hall, 7700 Mission Road. All nominees will be considered for three years before being removed from the list.
Roeland Park names public works chief
Roeland Park has promoted Donnie Scharff to public works director. He replaces Jose Leon, who left to become assistant city administrator in Spring Hill.
Scharff has 19 years of public works experience and has been Roeland Park’s public works superintendent for more than three years.
Lunar New Year event in Leawood
In recognition of its Sister City partnership with the Taiwanese city of I-Lan, Leawood has organized a Lunar New Year celebration -- with cocktails, Asian food and entertainment -- ushering in the Year of the Pig.
The registration deadline is Jan. 14 for the event, which begins at 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at Vista 154 at Ironhorse Golf Club, 15400 Mission Road. The cost is $35 with a cash bar. To register, call 913-663-9325 or email I-Lan@Leawood.org
Friday night music in Lenexa
The Lenexa Arts Council is collaborating this year with the Johnson County Library on a new performing arts series, starting this week, called City Center Live.
The first three events will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday nights in the Community Forum at Lenexa City Hall, 17101 W. 87th St. Parkway. The lineup:
▪ Jan. 11: Sisters & Strings Infusion (keys, cello, violin, guitar and rhythm).
▪ Feb. 15: Opera180 (”Knoxville: Summer of 1915” and “Bon Appetit”).
▪ March 8: Mess (indie rock)
Household hazardous waste disposal
Residents from across Johnson County can dispose of old paint cans, gas and oil, chemicals, pesticides and other household hazardous waste at Olathe’s drop-off location, which is open the second Saturday of each month.
The next free event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at 1420 S. Robinson Drive. No appointment is necessary, but people should bring a photo ID and label items not in their original containers.
For a full list of acceptable items, go to olatheks.org.
