Pets of week from Wayside Waifs: a lab mix and young shorthair cat

Misty
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 1.5 years old
Misty is a sweet and timid gal looking for her forever family. She’s spent time in a foster home while she learns to trust and build confidence. Her foster dad happily reports she’s house broken and very well behaved! She enjoys going on walks and playing in a fenced yard. She’s looking for a patient adopter who will give her time to acclimate to new surroundings. She’s well worth the wait!
Violet
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year old
Violet is a dainty 1-year-old kitty with beautiful gray and white fur. She was found as a stray and she’s so happy to be at Wayside where she’s warm and safe. Her friends at the shelter say that she’s got a sweet purr and a darling meow. She’s got her paws crossed that she’ll find her forever family soon. Could that be you?
