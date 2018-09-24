Task force aims to create new off-leash dog park in or near Mission

A dog park for northeast Joco?
For close to 18 months now, the city of Mission and private individuals have been researching the feasibility of creating an off-leash dog park in or near the city. Now northeast Johnson County residents are being asked to go to missionks.org and take a short survey on the idea.
The city said a Mission Dog Park Task Force was established in February 2017 and met six times last year. It toured six Kansas City area dog parks and heard from staffers at two other cities that already operate dog parks.
The Friends of the Mission Dog Park organization was formed in February of this year and in April renamed itself “Mission: Dog Park.”
The group, which is seeking the survey feedback, describes itself as an organization of northeast Johnson County residents “on a ‘mission’ to locate space for, build and privately fund and maintain” a dog park in Mission or northeast Johnson County.
On its website, the group says it’s working with Mission Parks & Recreation to pursue the project, which would require property and $100,000.
The survey asks about dog ownership, preferred locations and amenities, the likelihood of using the park and willingness to contribute financially.
Overland Park to ‘Reveal the Vision’
The Overland Park community is invited to an open house on Sept. 27 to get a first look at recommendations being made through a citywide planning effort called ForwardOP.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty St., for “Reveal the Vision,” which will outline a proposed path for the city over the next 20 to 25 years. Brief remarks will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Lenexa helping homeowners replace ash trees
Lenexa residents may be eligible to receive up to $200 toward the replacement of streetside ash trees in danger of being killed by the emerald ash borer.
The reimbursement will come from the Lenexa Street Tree Replacement Fund. Eligible ash trees for replacement include those originally planted as part of the street tree fund.
To take advantage of the fund, homeowners should first contact Curt Talken (ctalken@lenexa.com) or Danny Huntsinger (dhuntsinger@lenexa.com) to verify that they are eligible for the program and to get approval of the replacement tree species.
The resident must buy the tree and plant it within 15 feet of the curb. It need not be in the same spot as the removed ash tree. After Lenexa staffers verify that the tree has been planted appropriately, the homeowner submits an invoice.
Broadmoor Bistro opens for season
The Broadmoor Bistro, a student-run restaurant for culinary arts and hospitality students in the Shawnee Mission School District, will hold its first official dining event of the season at 6 p.m. Oct. 2.
For the Eighth Annual Culinary Homecoming, Broadmoor Bistro alum Elise Landry will serve as a guest chef mentor, helping students prepare a meal featuring flavors from around the world.
The restaurant is at the Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71 St. in Overland Park. The meal costs $40. For reservations, go to www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3607857.
Broodmoor Bistro typically prepares meals for the public on Wednesday evenings during the school year. Reserve a spot for one of those nights at broadmoorbistro.smsd.org.
Overland Park Fall Festival
Arts and crafts. A parade of high school bands, Scout groups, classic cars and dance troupes. A bustling Farmers’ Market, children’s entertainment and live music on three stages.
All are on the menu Sept. 29 when the Overland Park Fall Festival takes place in the downtown area. The market opens 7 a.m., the parade’s at 10, and the fun doesn’t stop until 5:30 p.m.
The festival is organized by the city of Overland Park and the Downtown Overland Park Partnership with support from the Bank of Blue Valley and the Friends of OP Arts.
Central Library closed Sept. 29 for benefit
The Johnson County Central Resource Library will be closed Sept. 29 because of a benefit that evening organized by the Johnson County Library Foundation.
“The Library Lets Loose,” from 6 to 10 p.m., is described as more like “a free-form party for adults” rather than sit-down dining affair. For $75 — or $50 for educators and librarians — attendees can partake in libations and food from local restaurants, hear music from The Black Mariah Theater, Katy Guillen & The Girls and Jessica Paige, see creators at work and participate in an art auction.
Learn more and buy tickets at jocolibraryfoundation.org. The Central Resource Library is at 9875 W. 87th St. in Overland Park.
New pavement for Farmers’ Market
Overland Park has repaved the area under the Farmers’ Market Pavilion as well as the adjacent parking lot downtown.
The city also has striped the parking lot and upgraded the electrical system and painting at the market, at 7950 Marty St.
Soon the city will add 20 parking spots on nearby property where a car wash once operated.
Oktoberfest in Shawnee
The Shawnee German-American Club will host the city’s annual Oktoberfest from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sept. 28.
Admission is free, and visitors will find German food and beverages for purchase, along with live music and activities for kids. It happens at the Shawnee Civic Centre, 13817 Johnson Drive.
Give your views on ‘complete streets’
Lenexa wants to talk with residents Oct. 3 about how to make its transportation network more suitable not only for cars, but for walkers, cyclists and transit users — a concept known as “complete streets.”
During the open house, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in The Kitchen above the Lenexa Public Market, officials will seek ideas from the public as part of a complete streets study launched this summer. The study will guide the city on future infrastructure improvements.
People can come and go as they like at the Complete Streets Open House. It’s at 8750 Penrose Lane.
Technology on display at JCCC
During the week of Oct. 8, Johnson County Community College will host an event where innovators from the Midwest will pitch their ideas to technology scouts from the U.S. Department of Defense.
On Oct. 9, the public is invited to view the more than 70 innovations on display and learn how technology can be brought to market. This is the second year for the Encountering Innovation event. Register https://ce.jccc.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=10481.
Comments