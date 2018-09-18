Blue heeler mix, loving cat looking for forever homes

Ramsey
Breed: Blue heeler mix
Age: 6
Ramsey is a sweet fella looking for his forever home. He originally came to Wayside Waifs in April 2018. He’s got a lot of fans here at the shelter and all have plenty of great things to say about him. Though he can be a little shy at first, he warms up quickly and likes to make new friends. Since he’s been at Wayside he’s shown strong signs of being house-broken and crate trained. He loves getting belly rubs and going for car rides. He’d make a great addition to any family.
Strider
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 5
Strider is a handsome cat on the hunt for a family to spend his life with. You can win him over with some wet canned food and toys. He loves to snuggle up after a long play session. His foster mom says he has a great purr and will let you know just how much he loves ear scratches.
