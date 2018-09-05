Gardner Edgerton backs away from boundary changes

The Gardner Edgerton School District will not be changing attendance boundaries next year after all.
At the Sept. 4 meeting of the Boundary Study Committee, administrators reported that projected enrollment has decreased slightly for the current school year.
“As a result of this information and after evaluating feedback provided both online and during the public forum held on May 3, 2018, it is the recommendation of USD 231 Administration that boundaries not be changed,” the district posted on its website. “The educational capacity at each building is conducive to a safe and effective environment.”
Previous enrollment projections had put Madison, Nike and Gardner elementary schools at risk of overcrowding. As the district explored two boundary proposals last spring, most committee members preferred the one that minimized boundary changes. They favored that option even though a more radical boundary shift would have kept all elementary students together as they entered middle school and resulted in a better use of buildings as the district grew.
The committee asked administrators last spring to explore the cost of new infrastructure like modular classrooms, building additions and a new elementary school.
In its most recent posting, the district said it will continue to monitor enrollment and projected growth.
Gardner lifts water restrictions
The Gardner City Council has lifted the outdoor watering restrictions imposed during a dry spell in mid-July.
Mandatory conservation measures were ordered after the Hillsdale Water Treatment Facility operated at more than 90 percent capacity for more than five consecutive days, which triggered a water warning.
The council lifted the restrictions Sept. 4, but the city is still encouraging residents to conserve water voluntarily.
Public can meet with Olathe police
Leaders of the Olathe Police Department will be available to meet with the public on the evening of Sept. 13.
The session, described as part of a series of conversations with the community, is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Olathe Community Center, 1205 E. Kansas City Road.
Presented by the police department and the Citizens’ Police Advisory Council, the forum will provide attendees with general information about department operations and initiatives. There also will be time to focus on specific community concerns and issues.
Gardner plans mobile ‘parklet’ downtown
Gardner is seeking public feedback on the design of a proposed mini park, or “parklet,” to be built by the end of October along a downtown sidewalk. Citizens are asked to complete an online survey by 5 p.m. Sept. 12.
The city says Gardner is among 129 communities nationwide to receive an AARP Community Challenge grant to create vibrant public spaces for people of all ages.
Gardner will use the money to create the mobile parklet through a sidewalk extension that repurposes vehicle space as a spot for people to rest or socialize in the shade. The city will able to move the structure to other locations to provide accessible seating at events for people with disabilities.
The survey shows various layouts, furniture styles and shade structures for the parklet, so residents can communicate their preferences. Find the questionnaire at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GardnerParklet.
In a news release, the city says the parklet will be the first step toward creating permanent civic greens in central Gardner, as envisioned in the Gardner Main Street Corridor Plan.
Household hazardous waste disposal
Residents from across Johnson County can dispose of old paint cans, gas and oil, chemicals, pesticides and other household hazardous waste at Olathe’s drop-off location, which is open the second Saturday of each month.
The next free event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at 1420 S. Robinson Drive. No appointment is necessary, but people should bring a photo ID and label items not in their original containers.
For a full list of acceptable items, go to olatheks.org.
Free day for grandparents at Mahaffie
For National Grandparents Day, the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm will offer free admission to grandparents on Sept. 9 with a paid child admission.
Living history activities at Mahaffie include stagecoach rides, cooking on the wood-burning stove, touring the historic Mahaffie house, blacksmithing and farm chores. No registration is required.
The site, at 1200 E. Kansas City Road in Olathe, is open from noon to 4 p.m. that day. Visit Mahaffie.org for more information.
Olathe schools help families plan for college
Starting this month, counselors have planned a variety of events for the families of Olathe middle and high school students to learn about college planning and preparation.
The lineup for September and early October:
▪ Preparing for College, Sept. 11: This meeting is for freshmen, sophomores, juniors and their parents. It begins at 6 p.m. iat Olathe Northwest High School, 21300 College Blvd. Parents will get information about choosing and visiting a post-secondary institution, how to apply and how to pay for education after high school.
▪ District Scholarship and Financial Aid Night, Sept. 12: From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Olathe East High School, seniors and their parents can network with local organizations offering scholarships. Then, at 6:30 p.m., a representative from Kansas State University’s Office of Financial Aid will talk about the aid process and how to financially plan for college. Any district family wanting to learn about college financing is welcome. Olathe East is at 14545 W. 127th St.
▪ KC Metro College Expo, Sept. 17: More than 100 college representatives will share information about their schools and answer questions from 6 to 8 p.m. at Olathe West High School, 2200 W. Santa Fe St. The event, open to all district families, is a chance for younger students to gather initial information from colleges.
▪ Hispanic Family College Fair, Sept. 25: Similar to the Sept. 17 College Expo, this event will focus on Spanish-speaking families and students. It’s scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. at Olathe North High School, 600 E. Prairie St.
▪ Sports presentation, Sept. 26: Geared to student athletes and their families, this session will provide information about the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Eighth- and ninth-grade students and their parents may be especially interested in how to navigate the NCAA eligibility process. The event begins at 6 p.m. at Olathe West High School, at 2200 W. Santa Fe St.
▪ Olathe School District FAFSA Completion Event, Oct. 3: From 5 to 8 p.m at Olathe South High School, college financial aid experts will help seniors and their families complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. Parents should bring a copy of their 2017 tax returns and FSA identification. They must sign up for the limited time slots at https://goo.gl/forms/cTYmnBmswhER2F5y2. If a scheduled appointment can’t be kept, parents should call 913-780-7874 to cancel the reservation. The school is at 1640 E. 151st St.
