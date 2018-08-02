City courts in Johnson County offering ‘amnesty days’

For those who have forgotten their court dates and left fines unpaid, most municipal courts in Johnson County are scheduling “amnesty days” this month when defendants can take care of outstanding warrants without fear of being arrested.
People with a warrant may appear in their designated court at the appropriate time to have the warrants canceled and the warrant fee waived. They will not be arrested on warrants from other participating courts before that court’s amnesty event. Prosecutors can assist with the resolution of cases.
However, all warrants will remain active until they are resolved, making defendants subject to arrest if they are stopped by police.
Here are the amnesty periods for cities in Johnson County:
▪ Overland Park: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13-17 and Aug. 20-24.
▪ Olathe: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 11 and 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 20.
▪ Lenexa: 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 22.
▪ Leawood: 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 14.
▪ Shawnee: 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 20.
▪ Prairie Village: 8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 14 and Aug. 21, and 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 16.
▪ Fairway: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15.
▪ Merriam: 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 14 and Aug. 21.
▪ Mission: 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 21.
▪ Roeland Park: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22.
▪ De Soto: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13.
▪ Mission Hills: 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 14.
▪ Mission Woods, Westwood and Westwood Hills: 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 17.
▪ Spring Hill: 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 21.
Edgerton, Gardner and Lake Quivira are not participating. Contact the municipal court with any questions.
