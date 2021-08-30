Community

Kansas City police seek help to find missing, endangered 65-year-old man

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help to find Derrial Foster, 65, a missing man last seen Monday evening near Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.
The Kansas City Police Department is asking the public for help with finding a missing 65-year-old man, considered endangered, after he walked away from a medical care facility Monday evening.

Derrial Foster is last known to have been in the area of Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue around 5:20 p.m., police said in a statement Monday. He was wearing blue hospital scrubs at the time, police said.

Police say Foster was being treated for mental health reasons. The department is encouraging anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

