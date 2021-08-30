Independence advises COVID-19 tests after positive case traced to mask-focused meeting

Two weeks after Independence leaders rejected a proposed mask mandate promoted by the city’s own health advisers, the city is encouraging anyone who attended that public meeting to get tested for COVID-19.

At least one person may have exposed other attendees to the virus during the Aug. 16 meeting, the city said on social media. The city learned of the positive case on Monday.

The meeting was well-attended, mostly by area residents unhappy with the idea of wearing masks again. Many did not wear masks in the crowded space; the city had no requirement for anyone to do so.

Independence only encourages masks to be worn in public spaces under its current guidelines. The city was advised by its health department to adopt stricter rules in the face of the latest surge of COVID-19. But a vote on the proposed health order failed 4-2.

Among the city officials voting that night to keep masks optional was Council member Mike Huff, at-large, who said the matter should be left to “personal choice.”

“I do not believe the city council should mandate face masks on individuals and businesses. They can make their own decisions for themselves,” Huff said at the time.

Only Mayor Eileen Weir and Council member Dan Hobart voted in favor.

Other area governments, including Kansas City, have installed new rules again as cases, hospitalizations and deaths have trended upward over recent weeks. In Kansas City, masks are required in public spaces for virtually everyone age 5 and up regardless of vaccination status.

Also Monday, Jackson County legislators voted 6-3 to extend its public health order requiring masks. That order, though, has no bearing on Independence, where the city has its own health department and the authority to make its own public health rules.

The Star’s Mike Hendricks contributed to this report.