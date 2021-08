Thomas Vieth, 61, of Grandview, has been missing since Tuesday evening, according to police. The department is asking anyone with information to call 816-316-4980.

The Grandview Police Department is asking the public for help locating a 61-year-old man who has been missing the past two days.

Thomas Vieth, a Grandview resident, was last seen near his home on Tuesday evening, police said. He does not have a vehicle, a cell phone or an ID, according to police.

The department is asking anyone with information of his whereabouts to call police at 816-316-4980.