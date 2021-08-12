Kansas City mayor says mask mandate could extend into late September

An ordinance introduced by Mayor Quinton Lucas on Thursday would extend Kansas City’s mask mandate to Sept. 23, pending a committee hearing and City Council approval.

“Pursuant to upcoming state law changes, Kansas City’s mask rules and guidance will be subject to approval by ordinance,” Lucas posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The indoor mask mandate, which went into effect on Aug. 2, needs council approval to be extended. That’s the result of new Missouri law that requires public health restrictions to be reviewed by the council every 30 days. The law applies to any health order that “directly or indirectly closes, partially closes, or places restrictions on the opening of or access to” businesses, schools or churches.

A majority vote of council members could also vote to repeal the mandate, though Lucas has said the majority of council members support the order.

The ordinance will be discussed on Wednesday at 3 p.m. during a special sitting of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee meeting.

Kansas City’s mandate applies indoors to those over the age of 5 regardless of vaccination status, with some exemptions.

Prior to the mask order, 10 Kansas City health agencies — prompted by rising COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and low vaccination rates — issued a joint public health advisory recommending unvaccinated people wear masks.

St. Louis also previously issued a mask mandate that was met with a lawsuit from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. That mandate was later overturned by the St. Louis County Council. Schmitt has also sued over Kansas City’s order, alleging the mandate is unconstitutional.