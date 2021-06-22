Lenexa police seek public’s help to find 26-year-old man missing since last week

Clayton G. Goldbach, 26, went missing on June 16 and the Lenexa Police Department is seeking help from the public to find him. Lenexa Police Department

The Lenexa Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing 26-year-old man last seen leaving his residence nearly one week ago.

Clayton G. Goldbach left home in an Uber around 5 p.m. on June 16 from his home in the 7800 block of Twilight Lane, according to police. He was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants and sandals, and was carrying a backpack at the time.

Police say Goldbach does not have a car and may be staying in Kansas City area motels. His family is concerned for his welfare.

The department is asking anyone with information of his whereabouts to call 911.