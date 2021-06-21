Kansas City police seek help to find missing and endangered 88-year-old woman

Ila M. Parks, 88, went missing Monday around noon and is considered endangered, according to the Kansas City Police Department. She was last seen near Platte Purchase Drive and Barry Road, police said. Kansas City Police Department

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 88-year-old woman last seen in the Northland area on Monday around noon.

Ila M. Parks was driving her tan 2003 Lexus ES300 in the area of Platte Purchase Drive and Barry Road, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a department spokesman, said in a statement. She is in need of daily medication and is considered endangered, police said.

The department is asking anyone with information of her whereabouts to call 911 immediately.