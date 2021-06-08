One dead after two-vehicle wreck in Lee’s Summit, police say

One person was killed and another was seriously hurt Tuesday after a two-car crash in Lee’s Summit near the intersection of 3rd Street and Bridlewood Drive, police said.

One person was killed and another was seriously hurt Tuesday evening after a two-vehicle crash in suburban Lee’s Summit, according to police.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. near the stop-sign intersection at 3rd Street and Bridlewood Drive, Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department, said in a statement.

Police say the driver of a Dodge truck, whose identity has not been disclosed, was headed east on 3rd Street when the driver of a Chevy Tahoe unsuccessfully tried to make a left turn from a stop sign there. The Dodge struck the Tahoe on its driver’s side door, police said.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said. The other driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but his medical condition has since improved, police said.

The department is continuing to investigate the crash, police said.