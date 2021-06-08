Community
Kansas City police seek public’s help to find 12-year-old boy missing since Saturday
The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help with finding a 12-year-old boy missing since last week.
Kenneth Interian was last seen Saturday night around 11 p.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and Norton Avenue, police said in a statement Tuesday. Police described him as having black hair, brown eyes, standing 5-foot-4 and weighing approximately 140 pounds.
The department is encouraging anyone with information concerning his whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 816-234-5136 or dial 911.
Comments