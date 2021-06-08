Kansas City police seek public’s help to find 12-year-old boy missing since Saturday

Kenneth Interian, 12, was last seen Saturday night in the area of 6th Street and Norton Avenue in Kansas City, police said. KCPD

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help with finding a 12-year-old boy missing since last week.

Kenneth Interian was last seen Saturday night around 11 p.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and Norton Avenue, police said in a statement Tuesday. Police described him as having black hair, brown eyes, standing 5-foot-4 and weighing approximately 140 pounds.

The department is encouraging anyone with information concerning his whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 816-234-5136 or dial 911.