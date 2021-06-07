Kylr Yust sentenced to life plus 15 years in killings of two ex-girlfriends

Kylr Yust, who was convicted of killing two young women and dumping their bodies in Cass County, was sentenced Monday to spend life plus 15 years in a Missouri prison, a judge ordered.

Jurors found Yust, 32, guilty in April of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Kara Kopetsky and second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Runions. The sentences handed down Monday are to be served consecutively and reflect recommendations offered by the jury earlier this year.

The jury recommended a sentence of life in prison on the murder charge and 15 years for the manslaughter charge.

When asked by Circuit Court Judge William Collins whether he would like to make a statement before his sentencing decision was made, Yust declined. Yust also refused to answer any questions from Collins about his legal counsel.

Attorneys for Yust say they intend to file an appeal.

Kopetsky, 17, was reported missing in May 2007, and Runions, 21, was last seen alive in September 2016.

Yust, 32, had long been linked to both killings early on in the investigations. For months the families of both women searched extensively for their whereabouts. A mushroom hunter found their remains in April 2017 in a wooded area south of Belton.

Prosecutors charged Yust in 2017 with two counts of first-degree murder in the women’s slayings. The jury, which was brought in from St. Charles County because of the case’s publicity, however, had the option of delivering lesser charges.

In court filings, defense attorney Sharon Turlington requested a change of venue, alleging that Collins said that an alternate juror was excused due to be present due to a reason involving HIPAA and the court would not disclose any additional information. However, a defense attorney investigator later contact the juror who told him they missed the bus to Cass County.

“While this was an alternate juror this situation is not harmless,” Turlington said. “In pre-trial motions and during trial the defense asked for an unbiased Judge and to hold the trial in a county that was not prejudiced against Mr. Yust.”

“Somewhere in this chains of events that did not take place. In this case it is additional indication that Mr. Yust’s trial should not have taken place in Cass County and should have been transferred to St. Charles.”

The criminal trial began on April 5. During opening arguments, Cass County Prosecutor Ben Butler said Kopetsky tried to end the relationship with Yust, who admitted to friends that he “‘strangled the (expletive) out of her and threw her in the middle of the (expletive) woods.’”

Yust killed again nine years later when Runions tried to end a relationship with him, prosecutors said. Yust dumped their bodies in “his spot,” Butler said.

During the criminal trial, prosecutors characterized Yust as a violent and merciless killer who took the young women’s lives because he could not stand to see either become romantically involved with someone else.

Yust’s defense team, meanwhile, sought to cast doubt on the investigation and its conclusions, arguing that there was no physical evidence to link Yust to the killings.

On the last day of the trial, April 14, Yust took the stand, saying he did not kill Kopetsky nor Runions and that he believed his deceased half-brother was involved.

