Kansas City police seek help finding missing, endangered 43-year-old man

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help finding a 43-year-old missing and endangered man last seen Wednesday night.

Brent Irvin, of Kansas City, was last seen shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Northwest Vivion Road and North Mulberry Drive, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a department spokesman, said in a statement. Police say Irvin is suicidal and in need of immediate evaluation at a mental health care facility.

The department is asking anyone with information of Irvin’s whereabouts to call 911 or KCPD’s missing persons unit at 816-234-5136.