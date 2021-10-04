Local

Kansas City police say body of woman missing since Tuesday was found in Missouri River

The body of a woman who had been missing since Tuesday was found over the weekend in the Missouri River, Kansas City police said.

Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said on Monday that the body of 23-year-old Estella Dekaye, who had been missing since Tuesday, was found Saturday afternoon.

Her death is being investigated as an apparent suicide, Becchina said.

Dekaye was last seen at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at her home near 12th Street and The Paseo, police said.

For help:

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or thinking about taking their life, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (suicidepreventionlifeline.org) and the Crisis Text Line (crisistextline.org) offer help and resources. For the hotline, call 1-800-273-8255 and for the text line, text HOME to 741741. For active duty military members and veterans, the Military/Veteran Crisis Line (veteranscrisisline.net) is available 24/7. To reach that line, call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre covers breaking news for the Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, she covered crime and courts for the Des Moines Register. Spoerre is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she studied journalism.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service