Kansas City police say body of woman missing since Tuesday was found in Missouri River

The body of a woman who had been missing since Tuesday was found over the weekend in the Missouri River, Kansas City police said.

Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said on Monday that the body of 23-year-old Estella Dekaye, who had been missing since Tuesday, was found Saturday afternoon.

Her death is being investigated as an apparent suicide, Becchina said.

Dekaye was last seen at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at her home near 12th Street and The Paseo, police said.

For help:

If you or someone you know is in crisis or thinking about taking their life, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (suicidepreventionlifeline.org) and the Crisis Text Line (crisistextline.org) offer help and resources. For the hotline, call 1-800-273-8255 and for the text line, text HOME to 741741. For active duty military members and veterans, the Military/Veteran Crisis Line (veteranscrisisline.net) is available 24/7. To reach that line, call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.